ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — According to data collected by U.S. Drought Monitor in early July, more than two million people spread across 35% of Virginia are currently living in areas categorized as abnormally dry.
The entirety of Rockingham County is included in that area. While this isn't great news for farmers, it isn't horrible news either as it shows that drought conditions have improved over the past few months as rain showers and summer storm systems move across the Valley watering fields and replenishing streams.
The unpredictability of summer rain fall, however, calls for the use of irrigation systems which are just as prevalent in the county as other rural areas in the U.S.
"People tend to think of Virginia as a place that has more water than we often want, but we experience drought like anywhere else," said Julie Shortridge — who is an irrigation specialist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, "and your plants might need more water than you think."
Historical data reveals that drought has affected Virginia farms by causing low corn yields and stress to soybean and hay pastures in addition to an increase in wildlife consuming crops. While irrigation has been utilized by farmers since ancient times, poor irrigation practices can lead to unnecessary costs, poor crop development and environmental harm, according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
National Smart Irrigation Month is observed each July by the Irrigation Association whose goal it is to promote the social, economic and environmental benefits of irrigation technologies across the nation. This year's theme reflects on the values of smart irrigation practices. According to IA, over half of U.S. crop sales come from irrigated farm operations — even though only 15% of the nation’s total farmland is irrigated.
IA encourages farmers to minimize runoff and waste, increase productivity through efficient irrigation, practice good soil management, improve irrigation scheduling and take advantage of cost-share programs.
"We're fortunate to live in a place with great resources," Shortridge said, "and if we're smart about how we use them, we can continue to have those resources in the future."
Educational resources on irrigation management can be found through the Virginia Cooperative Extension website at ext.vt.edu/agriculture/water.
