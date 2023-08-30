More than 100 4-H and FFA members walked their swine through the show ring during this year's market hog show that took place on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. at the Rockingham County Fair.
Competitors earning Champion titles for the show included:
- Supreme Grand Champion — Sara Monger
- Supreme Reserve Champion — Sarah Craun
- Supreme Bred and Owned Champion — Evan Shifflett
- Supreme Bred and Owned Reserve Champion — Holden Honeycutt
- Division 1 Grand Champion — Sarah Craun
- Division 3 Grand Champion — Clay Shantz
- Division 1 Reserve Champion — Lucas Reedy
- Division 1 Bred and Owned Grand Champion — Holden Honeycutt
- Division 1 Bred and Owned Reserve Champion — Elizabeth Smith
- Division 2 Bred and Owned Reserve Champion — Evan Shifflett
- Division 3 Bred and Owned Reserve Champion — Hunter Honeycutt
Competitors ranking first in their class included:
- Hollis Switzer — Class 1
- Gannon Long — Class 2
- Austin Armstrong — Class 4
- Sara Monger — Class 6
- Aaron Weekly — Class 7
- Peyson Liskey — Class 8
- Jaxson Phelps — Class 9
- Trey Keplinger — Class 11
- Noah Smith — Class 12
- Branden Russell — Class 13
- Brooklyn Hensley — Class 16
Competitors recognized as being senior members included:
- Sara Monger
- Trey Keplinger
- Brooklyn Hensley
- Mikaylah Showalter
- Zachary Smith
- Ashley Runion
- Cole Wisman
- Allison Bryan
- Caleb Dillashaw
- Nathan Zerkel
- Marshal Good
