This year, at the Rockingham County Fair, community members can participate in a variety of competitions to share their talents with the fair.
Aside from livestock competitions, the fair holds several exhibits, including homemaking, flowers, horticulture, photography, art and ag mechanics and woodworking.
Barbara Roadcap, a Rockingham County Fair board member who’s in charge of the senior homemaking competition, said homemaking includes categories like baked goods, canned goods, sewing and needle arts.
Other competitions, like horticulture and flowers, show off different types of plants grown, and photography and art, show off art from those in the community.
In addition to the exhibits, the fair also be holding demonstrations in honor of its 75th anniversary. The fair will have demonstrations of long-arm quilting, new and old sewing machines and spinning wheels. Other exhibits, like photography, will have old camera equipment. Fair attendees can also participate in the brand-new themed basket competition and in a table-setting contest.
Roadcap said she’s hoping for an increase in entries for the different competitions.
“We want to really show folks there’s so much talent in this area to showcase,” Roadcap said. “And that’s what we would like to do. If you’ve never entered the fair before or if you enter every year. We’d love to have entries, entries, entries.”
While they don’t know the total entries so far, each category is getting a fair number of entries a day, Roadcap said. The online entry system, where interested community members can sign up, is relatively new, Roadcap explained, and many people are used to entering the day of the competition rather than doing it prior to the event.
The new system, which was implemented last year, allows winners of competitions to participate in several exhibits and receive all winnings in one check as well as give fair organizers a better idea of who will be participating. Roadcap said both junior and senior homemaking have sweepstakes sponsors as well.
While Roadcap is looking forward to experiencing all the new demonstrations at this year’s fair, her favorite part of years past has been how excited kids get about winning competitions and meeting new people.
“I really enjoy working with the kids and seeing them,” Roadcap said. “But I enjoy working with the adults as well. So I just enjoy the fair and all the people. I’ve met so many people and so many nice people and great people. Rockingham County is just full of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.