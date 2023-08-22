From crafts, sewing and cupcake decoration, children and adults alike won big in homemaking at the Rockingham County Fair this year.
Barbara Roadcap, a Rockingham County Fair board member who’s in charge of the senior homemaking competition, said a former board member once told her that homemaking is functional and art is for aesthetics. This year, the fair had traditional homemaking competitions while incorporating new ones, like themed basket making.
Sally Smith, the junior homemaking “chaos coordinator” said they weren’t expecting to get as many entries as they did this year.
“We might call it homemaking, but it truly is all life skills or things that you need to help create a home or use in your home,” Smith said.
HORTICULTURE
SENIOR SWEEPSTAKES – Kelly Scott
JUNIOR SWEEPSTAKES – Leyna Liskey
OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES – Leyna Liskey
GO KART RACING
OUTLAW JUNIOR STAR CLASS
1ST – Gaige Roach, Shenandoah
CLONE HEAVY CLASS
1ST – Cory Sullivan, Earlysville
CHAMP OPEN CLASS
1ST – Colby Sipe, Mechanicsville
PREDATOR CLASS
1ST – Kevin Sullivan, Earlysville
OPEN CLASS
1ST – Michael Flagg, Mineral
MECHANICS AND WOODWORKING
BEST IN SHOW METAL – Turner Ashby FFA
BEST IN SHOW RECONDITIONED EQUIPMENT – Turner Ashby FFA
BEST IN SHOW AGRISCIENCE — Malaina Ritchie
BEST IN SHOW WOOD – Peyton Hilbert
SENIOR HOMEMAKING
CANNED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES – Karen Delawder
BAKED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES – Norma Baker
NEEDLE ART SWEEPSTAKES – Jackie Mann
FABRIC ART SWEEPSTAKES – Betty Coakley
HANDCRAFT SWEEPSTAKES – Megan Trice
OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES – Karen Delawder
JUNIOR HOMEMAKING
CRAFTS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 4-8 –Julie Davis
CRAFTS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Carolina Cressin
CRAFTS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 –Grayson Long
STEM & WOODWORKING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Carolina Cressin
STEM & WOODWORKING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Grayson Long
BAKED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 4-8 – Julie Davis
BAKED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Kaylee Garlock
BAKED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Michelle Howdyshell
CANNING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Annalise Valentine
CANNING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Julie Haviland
CERAMICS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 4-8 – Julie Davis
CERAMICS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Maggie Irwin
CERAMICS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Jake Irwin
SEWING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 8-13 – Alyson McCloud
SEWING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Grayson Long
OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES WINNER AGES 4-8 – Julie Davis
OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES WINNER AGES 9-13 – Carolina Cressin
OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES WINNER AGES 14-19 – Grayson Lo
FLOWERS
JUNIOR SWEEPSTAKES – Hudson Comer
SENIOR SWEEPSTAKES – Frances Mason
JUNIOR TRI-COLOR – Leah Kiracofe
SENIOR TRI-COLOR – Sallie Campbell
