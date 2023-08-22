From crafts, sewing and cupcake decoration, children and adults alike won big in homemaking at the Rockingham County Fair this year.

Barbara Roadcap, a Rockingham County Fair board member who’s in charge of the senior homemaking competition, said a former board member once told her that homemaking is functional and art is for aesthetics. This year, the fair had traditional homemaking competitions while incorporating new ones, like themed basket making.

Sally Smith, the junior homemaking “chaos coordinator” said they weren’t expecting to get as many entries as they did this year.

“We might call it homemaking, but it truly is all life skills or things that you need to help create a home or use in your home,” Smith said.

HORTICULTURE

SENIOR SWEEPSTAKES – Kelly Scott

JUNIOR SWEEPSTAKES – Leyna Liskey

OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES – Leyna Liskey

GO KART RACING

OUTLAW JUNIOR STAR CLASS

1ST – Gaige Roach, Shenandoah

CLONE HEAVY CLASS

1ST – Cory Sullivan, Earlysville

CHAMP OPEN CLASS

1ST – Colby Sipe, Mechanicsville

PREDATOR CLASS

1ST – Kevin Sullivan, Earlysville

OPEN CLASS

1ST – Michael Flagg, Mineral

MECHANICS AND WOODWORKING

BEST IN SHOW METAL – Turner Ashby FFA

BEST IN SHOW RECONDITIONED EQUIPMENT – Turner Ashby FFA

BEST IN SHOW AGRISCIENCE — Malaina Ritchie

BEST IN SHOW WOOD – Peyton Hilbert

SENIOR HOMEMAKING

CANNED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES – Karen Delawder

BAKED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES – Norma Baker

NEEDLE ART SWEEPSTAKES – Jackie Mann

FABRIC ART SWEEPSTAKES – Betty Coakley

HANDCRAFT SWEEPSTAKES – Megan Trice

OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES – Karen Delawder

JUNIOR HOMEMAKING

CRAFTS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 4-8 –Julie Davis

CRAFTS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Carolina Cressin

CRAFTS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 –Grayson Long

STEM & WOODWORKING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Carolina Cressin

STEM & WOODWORKING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Grayson Long

BAKED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 4-8 – Julie Davis

BAKED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Kaylee Garlock

BAKED GOODS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Michelle Howdyshell

CANNING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Annalise Valentine

CANNING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Julie Haviland

CERAMICS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 4-8 – Julie Davis

CERAMICS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 9-13 – Maggie Irwin

CERAMICS SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Jake Irwin

SEWING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 8-13 – Alyson McCloud

SEWING SWEEPSTAKES AGES 14-19 – Grayson Long

OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES WINNER AGES 4-8 – Julie Davis

OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES WINNER AGES 9-13 – Carolina Cressin

OVERALL SWEEPSTAKES WINNER AGES 14-19 – Grayson Lo

FLOWERS

JUNIOR SWEEPSTAKES – Hudson Comer

SENIOR SWEEPSTAKES – Frances Mason

JUNIOR TRI-COLOR – Leah Kiracofe

SENIOR TRI-COLOR – Sallie Campbell

