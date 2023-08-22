What happens in the barn doesn’t always stay in the barn.

As the 75th anniversary Rockingham County Fair came to an end, the rhythmic tone of an auctioneer’s voice echoed across the fairgrounds while 4-H and FFA members livestock were sold to market during an annual end of the week sale that started at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Farm Credit show arena becomes a hectic yet mesmerizing scene in which young people present the animals they’d spent months raising and showing to a large audience where bidding happens rapidly.

Connor Brunk — a veteran of the 4-H and FFA market animal show — sat on top of one set of wooden bleachers and explained each part, thus painting the picture a bit clearer.

The 4-H and FFA livestock show and sale works as a two part event. Students are required to be active members of either a 4-H or FFA chapter and after participating in each respective show throughout the week, the students sell their animals to an audience of local farmers and business owners. The first round of bidding is conducted by processors or commercial operations interested in buying large groups of animals at a time. Their purchases determine the floor price and prices are paid per pound, rather than per animal.

One thing that makes the 4-H and FFA livestock show interesting is that many of the buyers have no intention of keeping the goat or other animal they win at auction, rather they sell the animal back to the floor before leaving the fairgrounds and most of the money goes back to the student that raised it and year after year, the community continues to show up and support hundreds of future agriculturalists.

This year’s auctioneers included Jeff Slaven, John Bowman and Josh Puffenbarger. The sale of student-raised livestock included 273 goats, 124 hogs, 170 lambs and 19 dairy steer.

While the steady chant was still calling numbers for goats — that were selling for anywhere between $15 – $20 per pound, siblings Connor Davis and Riley Davis of South Creek Farm were seated beside each of their steer that had just been sold earlier in the day.

Riley Davis — a rising seventh grader at Elkton Middle School — tried her hand at livestock showing for the first time this year in which her steer named Carl Wayne won first in his class in addition to being awarded the heavyweight division champion title.

“[I decided to start showing because] steers have a lot of personality, it’s fun and you learn so many things while doing it,” Riley Davis said.

Riley Davis explained that she has been working with her steer since September, even showing Carl Wayne at several jackpot shows for extra practice.

Her brother, Connor Davis — a rising junior at East Rockingham High School — started showing five years ago. In fact, that first year he decided to show a steer at the fair is when his family started their small beef cattle operation that has been built upon since then. This time in the ring, Connor Davis showed a steer named Blaze.

“Determination is a big part of the steer endeavor,” Connor Davis said. “Just because it’s not easy doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it. You have to work hard and keep at it. The animals are great to work with and I enjoy it every year.”

For both, the end of the fair is a bittersweet affair. There’s a sense of pride that comes with the completion of a project as time consuming as raising a market animal, but it’s always hard to see them go, Riley Davis explained.

“While I developed a bond with [my steer], I know he has to go and know that he will feed somebody else,” Riley Davis remarked.

While each of the animals are far from the fairgrounds by now and the barns settled with an eerie silence, posted results for the 4-H and FFA market animal shows as well as the open shows held throughout the week are available online.

Dairy Show

BROWN SWISS

GRAND CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Trey Daubert

CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Maggie Toothman

GRAND CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Trey Daubert

CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Maggie Toothman

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}HOLSTEIN{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – William Hewitt

CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Maggie Toothman

GRAND CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Mar-Bil Farms

CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Mar-Bil Farms

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}JERSEY{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Trey Daubert

CHAMPION – Madison Hess

GRAND CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Esther Brown

CHAMPION OPEN SHOW — Trey Daubert

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}RED & WHITE HOLSTEIN{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Alivia Hewitt

CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Ayla Janney

GRAND CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Alivia Hewitt

CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Stoney Run Farms

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SHOWMANSHIP{/span}

JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP – Kenzi Dellinger

INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP – Austin Eye

SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP – Ayla Janney

4H/FFA MARKET LAMB SHOW

SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Brinna Pennybacker

SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Adam Thomas

INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Colton Blankenship

INTERMEDICATE SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Wyatt Holloway

JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Sawyer Wilkins

JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Bryar Swecker

NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION –Macyn Beane

NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Rylie Floyd

SUPREME BRED & OWNED GRAND CHAMPION – Brinna Pennybacker

SUPREME BRED & OWNED RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Layliana Myers

SUPREME GRAND CHAMPIOIN – Wyatt Holloway

SUPREME RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Brookyn Hensley

MARKET GOAT SHOW

SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Brinna Pennybacker

SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Brooklyn Hensley

INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Abigail Floyd

INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Addison Pittington

JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Bryar Swecker

JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Elijah Conley

NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Macyn Beamer

NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Leighton Branson

SUPREME BRED & OWNED GRAND CHAMPION – Elijah Conley

SUPREME BRED & OWNED RESERVED GRAND CHAMPION – Bryson Funk

SUPREME GRAND CHAMPION – Emily Conley

SUPREME RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Eleanor Pickins

BREEDING GOAT SHOW

CHAMPION PERCENTAGE DOE – Tessa Kimble

RESERVE CHAMPION PERCENTAGE DOE – Jamie Will

CHAMPION FULLBLOOD DOE OPEN & JUNIOR SHOWS – Carrie Miller

RESERVE CHAMPION FULLBLOOD DOE OPEN SHOW – Beth Bazzle

RESERVE CHAMPION FULLBLOOD DOE JUNIOR SHOW – Aden Bazzle

CHAMPION FULLBLOOD BUCK – Nicholas Grubbs

RESERVE CHAMPION FULLBLOOD BUCK – Kaitlyn Anderson

CHAMPION COMMERCIAL DOE OPEN & JUNIOR SHOWS – Brinley Reeves

RESERVE CHAMPION COMMERCIAL DOE OPEN & JUNIOR SHOWS – Emily Conley

SUPREME OVERALL BEST IN SHOW – Tessa Kimble, Dry Run Farm

SUPREME OVERALL BEST IN JUNIOR SHOW – Brinley Reeves

SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Emily Conley

JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Madelyn Hill

NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Madyson McCloud

OPEN BREEDING SHEEP SHOW

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}COMMERCIAL

GRAND CHAMPION RAM _ Bennett May

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Abigail Showalter

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Abigail Showalter

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brooklyn Begoon

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}DORSET{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Brinna Pennybacker

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Grayson Long

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Grayson Long

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SUFFOLK{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Amanda Siler

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Leah Siler

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Amanda Siler

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Leah Siler

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SOUTHDOWN{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Gannon Long

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Gannon Long

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Gannon Long

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Gannon Long

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}HAMPSHIRE{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Massanutten Technical Center FFA

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Massanuttern Technical Center FFA

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Massanutten Technical Center FFA

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Massanutten Technical Center FFA

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SUPREME DRIVE{/span}

SUPREME GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Bennett May

SUPREME RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Brinna Pennybacker

SUPREME GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Abigail Showalter

SUPREME RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brooklyn Begoon

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SHOWMANSHIP{/span}

CHAMPION SENIOR – Shianne Nesselrodt

RESERVE CHAMPION SENIOR – Rachel Craun

CHAMPION INTERMEDIATE – Becca Horst

RESERVE CHAMPION INTERMEDIATE – Emily Hammer

CHAMPION JUNIOR – Alysson McCloud

RESERVE CHAMPION JUNIOR – Macyn Beamer

CHAMPION PEE WEE – Brooklyn Begoon

RESERVE CHAMPION PEE WEE – Landon McCloud

JUNIOR BREEDING SHEEP SHOW

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}COMMERCIAL

GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Nora Jarrels

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Madelyn Schweigert

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Madyson McCloud

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}DORSET{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Brinna Pennybacker

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Grayson Long

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Grayson Long

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SUFFOLK{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Leah Siler

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Leah Siler

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Leah Siler

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SOUTHDOWN{/span}

GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Gannon Long

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Gannon Long

GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Gannon Long

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Gannon Long

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SUPREME DRIVE{/span}

SUPREME JUNIOR GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Brinna Pennybacker

SUPREME JUNIOR RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Grayson Long

SUPREME JUNIOR GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker

SUPREME JUNIOR RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SHEPHARD’S LEAD LINE{/span}

JUNIOR 1ST – AnnMarie Smith

INTERMEDIATE 1ST – Karson McCloud

SENIOR 1ST – Grayson Long

OVERALL SUPREME CHAMPION LEAD LINE – Grayson Long

OVERALL SUPREME RESERVE CHAMPION LEAD LINE – AnnMarie Smith

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}COSTUME CONTEST{/span}

PEE WEE 1st – Bennett May

JUNIOR 1ST – Macyn Beamer

INTERMEDIATE 1ST – Gannon Long

SENIOR 1ST – Gannon Long

OLE’ TIMERS CLASS WINNERS – Abigail Showalter and Blake Miller

OPEN & JUNIOR BEEF & COMMERCIAL HEIFER SHOW

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}HEREFORD

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Bryar Swecker

CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Bryat Swecker

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Jack Begoon

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Jack Begoon

CHAMPION COW/CALF OPEN – Sutton Swecker

CHAMPION COW/CALF JUNIOR – Sutton Swecker

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}RED ANGUS{/span}

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Amber Stephens

CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIR – Sutton Swecker

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Sutton Swecker

CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Mark and Jill Glick

CHAMPION COW/CALF OPEN – Mark and Jill Glick

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SHORTHORN{/span}

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Layla Von Arnswaldt

CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Layla Von Arnswaldt

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Layla Von Arnswaldt

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Layla Von Arnswaldt

CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Jaelynn Keeler

CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Jaelynn Keeler

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Isabel Von Arnswaldt

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Isabel Von Arnswaldt

CHAMPIOIN COW/CALF OPEN – Stephanie Schweigert

CHAMPION COW/CALF JUNIOR – Stephanie Schweigert

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SIMMENTAL{/span}

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Karley Sonifrank

CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Karley Sonifrank

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Karley Sonifrank

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Karley Sonifrank

CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Karley Sonifrank

CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Karley Sonifrank

CHAMPION COW/CALF OPEN – Karley Sonifrank

CHAMPION COW/CALF JUNIOR – Karley Sonifrank

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}ALL OTHER BREEDS{/span}

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Clara Stephens

CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Carrie Miller

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Clara Stephens

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Carrie Miller

CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Carrie Miller

CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Carrier Miller

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Daniel Fleishman

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Daniel Fleishman

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}BLACK ANGUS{/span}

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Jack Begoon

CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Jack Begoon

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Allison Wilson

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Allison Wilson

CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Classic Cattle Co.

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – North Mountain Agri-Enterprises

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}BELTED GALLOWAY{/span}

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Erin Seal

CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Blane Seal

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Kasey Fink

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Ava Harris

CHAMPION BULL OPEN — Erin Seal

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Erin Seal

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}PERCENTAGE SIMMENTAL{/span}

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Mattie Eavers

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Shianne Nesselrodt

CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Shianne Nesselrodt

{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}COMMERCIAL{/span}

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Blake Begoon

CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Sawyer Wilkins

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Sawyer Wilkins

RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Haley Berry

CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Emily Carter

CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Hayden Mundy

RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Hayden Mundy

SUPREME CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Jack Begoon, Angus

SUPREME CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Karley Sonifrank, Simmental

SUPREME CHAMPION COW/CALF OPEN – Karley Sonifrank, Simmental

SUPREME CHAMPION HEIFER (Alice Bowman Award) – Jack Begoon, Angus

SUPREME CHAMPION BULL (Alice Bowman Award) – Karley Sonifrank, Simmental

SUPREME CHAMPION COW/CALF (LESTER ESTEP AWARD) – Karley Sonifrank, Simmental

RESERVE SUPREME CHAMPION COW/CALF (LESTER ESTEP AWARD) – Sutton Swecker, Hereford

CHAMPION SENIOR SHOWMAN – Karley Sonifrank

CHAMPION JUNIOR SHOWMAN – Bryar Swecker

CHAMPION NOVICE SHOWMAN – Avory Figgins

Contact Harleigh Cupp at 540-574-6279 or hcupp@dnronline.com

