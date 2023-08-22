What happens in the barn doesn’t always stay in the barn.
As the 75th anniversary Rockingham County Fair came to an end, the rhythmic tone of an auctioneer’s voice echoed across the fairgrounds while 4-H and FFA members livestock were sold to market during an annual end of the week sale that started at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
The Farm Credit show arena becomes a hectic yet mesmerizing scene in which young people present the animals they’d spent months raising and showing to a large audience where bidding happens rapidly.
Connor Brunk — a veteran of the 4-H and FFA market animal show — sat on top of one set of wooden bleachers and explained each part, thus painting the picture a bit clearer.
The 4-H and FFA livestock show and sale works as a two part event. Students are required to be active members of either a 4-H or FFA chapter and after participating in each respective show throughout the week, the students sell their animals to an audience of local farmers and business owners. The first round of bidding is conducted by processors or commercial operations interested in buying large groups of animals at a time. Their purchases determine the floor price and prices are paid per pound, rather than per animal.
One thing that makes the 4-H and FFA livestock show interesting is that many of the buyers have no intention of keeping the goat or other animal they win at auction, rather they sell the animal back to the floor before leaving the fairgrounds and most of the money goes back to the student that raised it and year after year, the community continues to show up and support hundreds of future agriculturalists.
This year’s auctioneers included Jeff Slaven, John Bowman and Josh Puffenbarger. The sale of student-raised livestock included 273 goats, 124 hogs, 170 lambs and 19 dairy steer.
While the steady chant was still calling numbers for goats — that were selling for anywhere between $15 – $20 per pound, siblings Connor Davis and Riley Davis of South Creek Farm were seated beside each of their steer that had just been sold earlier in the day.
Riley Davis — a rising seventh grader at Elkton Middle School — tried her hand at livestock showing for the first time this year in which her steer named Carl Wayne won first in his class in addition to being awarded the heavyweight division champion title.
“[I decided to start showing because] steers have a lot of personality, it’s fun and you learn so many things while doing it,” Riley Davis said.
Riley Davis explained that she has been working with her steer since September, even showing Carl Wayne at several jackpot shows for extra practice.
Her brother, Connor Davis — a rising junior at East Rockingham High School — started showing five years ago. In fact, that first year he decided to show a steer at the fair is when his family started their small beef cattle operation that has been built upon since then. This time in the ring, Connor Davis showed a steer named Blaze.
“Determination is a big part of the steer endeavor,” Connor Davis said. “Just because it’s not easy doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it. You have to work hard and keep at it. The animals are great to work with and I enjoy it every year.”
For both, the end of the fair is a bittersweet affair. There’s a sense of pride that comes with the completion of a project as time consuming as raising a market animal, but it’s always hard to see them go, Riley Davis explained.
“While I developed a bond with [my steer], I know he has to go and know that he will feed somebody else,” Riley Davis remarked.
While each of the animals are far from the fairgrounds by now and the barns settled with an eerie silence, posted results for the 4-H and FFA market animal shows as well as the open shows held throughout the week are available online.
Dairy Show
BROWN SWISS
GRAND CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Trey Daubert
CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Maggie Toothman
GRAND CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Trey Daubert
CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Maggie Toothman
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}HOLSTEIN{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – William Hewitt
CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Maggie Toothman
GRAND CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Mar-Bil Farms
CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Mar-Bil Farms
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}JERSEY{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Trey Daubert
CHAMPION – Madison Hess
GRAND CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Esther Brown
CHAMPION OPEN SHOW — Trey Daubert
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}RED & WHITE HOLSTEIN{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Alivia Hewitt
CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW – Ayla Janney
GRAND CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Alivia Hewitt
CHAMPION OPEN SHOW – Stoney Run Farms
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SHOWMANSHIP{/span}
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP – Kenzi Dellinger
INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP – Austin Eye
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP – Ayla Janney
4H/FFA MARKET LAMB SHOW
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Brinna Pennybacker
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Adam Thomas
INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Colton Blankenship
INTERMEDICATE SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Wyatt Holloway
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Sawyer Wilkins
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Bryar Swecker
NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION –Macyn Beane
NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Rylie Floyd
SUPREME BRED & OWNED GRAND CHAMPION – Brinna Pennybacker
SUPREME BRED & OWNED RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Layliana Myers
SUPREME GRAND CHAMPIOIN – Wyatt Holloway
SUPREME RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Brookyn Hensley
MARKET GOAT SHOW
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Brinna Pennybacker
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Brooklyn Hensley
INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Abigail Floyd
INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Addison Pittington
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Bryar Swecker
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Elijah Conley
NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Macyn Beamer
NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP RESERVE CHAMPION – Leighton Branson
SUPREME BRED & OWNED GRAND CHAMPION – Elijah Conley
SUPREME BRED & OWNED RESERVED GRAND CHAMPION – Bryson Funk
SUPREME GRAND CHAMPION – Emily Conley
SUPREME RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Eleanor Pickins
BREEDING GOAT SHOW
CHAMPION PERCENTAGE DOE – Tessa Kimble
RESERVE CHAMPION PERCENTAGE DOE – Jamie Will
CHAMPION FULLBLOOD DOE OPEN & JUNIOR SHOWS – Carrie Miller
RESERVE CHAMPION FULLBLOOD DOE OPEN SHOW – Beth Bazzle
RESERVE CHAMPION FULLBLOOD DOE JUNIOR SHOW – Aden Bazzle
CHAMPION FULLBLOOD BUCK – Nicholas Grubbs
RESERVE CHAMPION FULLBLOOD BUCK – Kaitlyn Anderson
CHAMPION COMMERCIAL DOE OPEN & JUNIOR SHOWS – Brinley Reeves
RESERVE CHAMPION COMMERCIAL DOE OPEN & JUNIOR SHOWS – Emily Conley
SUPREME OVERALL BEST IN SHOW – Tessa Kimble, Dry Run Farm
SUPREME OVERALL BEST IN JUNIOR SHOW – Brinley Reeves
SENIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Emily Conley
JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Madelyn Hill
NOVICE SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION – Madyson McCloud
OPEN BREEDING SHEEP SHOW
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}COMMERCIAL
GRAND CHAMPION RAM _ Bennett May
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Abigail Showalter
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Abigail Showalter
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brooklyn Begoon
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}DORSET{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Brinna Pennybacker
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Grayson Long
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Grayson Long
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SUFFOLK{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Amanda Siler
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Leah Siler
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Amanda Siler
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Leah Siler
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SOUTHDOWN{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Gannon Long
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Gannon Long
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Gannon Long
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Gannon Long
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}HAMPSHIRE{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Massanutten Technical Center FFA
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Massanuttern Technical Center FFA
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Massanutten Technical Center FFA
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Massanutten Technical Center FFA
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SUPREME DRIVE{/span}
SUPREME GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Bennett May
SUPREME RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Brinna Pennybacker
SUPREME GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Abigail Showalter
SUPREME RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brooklyn Begoon
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SHOWMANSHIP{/span}
CHAMPION SENIOR – Shianne Nesselrodt
RESERVE CHAMPION SENIOR – Rachel Craun
CHAMPION INTERMEDIATE – Becca Horst
RESERVE CHAMPION INTERMEDIATE – Emily Hammer
CHAMPION JUNIOR – Alysson McCloud
RESERVE CHAMPION JUNIOR – Macyn Beamer
CHAMPION PEE WEE – Brooklyn Begoon
RESERVE CHAMPION PEE WEE – Landon McCloud
JUNIOR BREEDING SHEEP SHOW
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}COMMERCIAL
GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Nora Jarrels
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Madelyn Schweigert
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Madyson McCloud
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}DORSET{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Brinna Pennybacker
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Grayson Long
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Grayson Long
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SUFFOLK{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Leah Siler
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Leah Siler
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Leah Siler
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SOUTHDOWN{/span}
GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Gannon Long
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Gannon Long
GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Gannon Long
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Gannon Long
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SUPREME DRIVE{/span}
SUPREME JUNIOR GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Brinna Pennybacker
SUPREME JUNIOR RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RAM – Grayson Long
SUPREME JUNIOR GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker
SUPREME JUNIOR RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE – Brinna Pennybacker
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SHEPHARD’S LEAD LINE{/span}
JUNIOR 1ST – AnnMarie Smith
INTERMEDIATE 1ST – Karson McCloud
SENIOR 1ST – Grayson Long
OVERALL SUPREME CHAMPION LEAD LINE – Grayson Long
OVERALL SUPREME RESERVE CHAMPION LEAD LINE – AnnMarie Smith
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}COSTUME CONTEST{/span}
PEE WEE 1st – Bennett May
JUNIOR 1ST – Macyn Beamer
INTERMEDIATE 1ST – Gannon Long
SENIOR 1ST – Gannon Long
OLE’ TIMERS CLASS WINNERS – Abigail Showalter and Blake Miller
OPEN & JUNIOR BEEF & COMMERCIAL HEIFER SHOW
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}HEREFORD
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Bryar Swecker
CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Bryat Swecker
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Jack Begoon
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Jack Begoon
CHAMPION COW/CALF OPEN – Sutton Swecker
CHAMPION COW/CALF JUNIOR – Sutton Swecker
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}RED ANGUS{/span}
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Amber Stephens
CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIR – Sutton Swecker
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Sutton Swecker
CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Mark and Jill Glick
CHAMPION COW/CALF OPEN – Mark and Jill Glick
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SHORTHORN{/span}
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Layla Von Arnswaldt
CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Layla Von Arnswaldt
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Layla Von Arnswaldt
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Layla Von Arnswaldt
CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Jaelynn Keeler
CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Jaelynn Keeler
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Isabel Von Arnswaldt
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Isabel Von Arnswaldt
CHAMPIOIN COW/CALF OPEN – Stephanie Schweigert
CHAMPION COW/CALF JUNIOR – Stephanie Schweigert
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}SIMMENTAL{/span}
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Karley Sonifrank
CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Karley Sonifrank
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Karley Sonifrank
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Karley Sonifrank
CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Karley Sonifrank
CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Karley Sonifrank
CHAMPION COW/CALF OPEN – Karley Sonifrank
CHAMPION COW/CALF JUNIOR – Karley Sonifrank
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}ALL OTHER BREEDS{/span}
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Clara Stephens
CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Carrie Miller
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Clara Stephens
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Carrie Miller
CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Carrie Miller
CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Carrier Miller
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Daniel Fleishman
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Daniel Fleishman
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}BLACK ANGUS{/span}
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Jack Begoon
CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Jack Begoon
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Allison Wilson
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Allison Wilson
CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Classic Cattle Co.
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – North Mountain Agri-Enterprises
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}BELTED GALLOWAY{/span}
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Erin Seal
CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Blane Seal
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Kasey Fink
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Ava Harris
CHAMPION BULL OPEN — Erin Seal
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Erin Seal
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}PERCENTAGE SIMMENTAL{/span}
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Mattie Eavers
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Shianne Nesselrodt
CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Shianne Nesselrodt
{span class=”print_trim” style=”text-decoration: underline;”}COMMERCIAL{/span}
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Blake Begoon
CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Sawyer Wilkins
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Sawyer Wilkins
RESERVE CHAMPION HEIFER JUNIOR – Haley Berry
CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Emily Carter
CHAMPION BULL JUNIOR – Hayden Mundy
RESERVE CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Hayden Mundy
SUPREME CHAMPION HEIFER OPEN – Jack Begoon, Angus
SUPREME CHAMPION BULL OPEN – Karley Sonifrank, Simmental
SUPREME CHAMPION COW/CALF OPEN – Karley Sonifrank, Simmental
SUPREME CHAMPION HEIFER (Alice Bowman Award) – Jack Begoon, Angus
SUPREME CHAMPION BULL (Alice Bowman Award) – Karley Sonifrank, Simmental
SUPREME CHAMPION COW/CALF (LESTER ESTEP AWARD) – Karley Sonifrank, Simmental
RESERVE SUPREME CHAMPION COW/CALF (LESTER ESTEP AWARD) – Sutton Swecker, Hereford
CHAMPION SENIOR SHOWMAN – Karley Sonifrank
CHAMPION JUNIOR SHOWMAN – Bryar Swecker
CHAMPION NOVICE SHOWMAN – Avory Figgins
