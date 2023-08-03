The Rockingham County Fair will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year.
The first Rockingham County Fair was held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, 1949, according to a history of the fair written by Dennis Cupp, former general manager of the Rockingham County Fair.
The fair was four days long until 1951, then five days long from 1952 through 1963, and has been six days long since, according to Cupp’s history.
Events at this year’s fair will commemorate the occasion, according to Rebecca Holloway, fair manager.
A fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. on Aug. 16. These were a staple at the fair’s previous location on Kratzer Road, according to Holloway. This will be the first time fireworks will go off at the fair’s current location.
Pie sales will also be returning, Holloway said.
The first fair was held at Linville-Edom High School and made a profit of approximately $130, according to Cupp’s history.
The following year, 22 acres of land on Kratzer Road were purchased from Sam Geil. Geil would later sell the remainder of his land, making for a total of 140 acres, according to Cupp’s history.
The Kratzer Road property was sold in 1979, and the current 111-acre location was purchased from Hazel Wenger and Dennis Early, according to Cupp’s history.
The fair has grown to be the largest agricultural fair in the state and ranks nationally, drawing many visitors for a full slate of entertainment and competition.
