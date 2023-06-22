BLACKSBURG — When it comes to FFA state convention, there's a lot to unpack.
Each year, FFA members from across the county load into buses and vans and trek to the campus of Virginia Tech to join with other chapters and recognize each member's potential in celebration of another year of agricultural excellence. The 97th edition of this convention is being held June 20-23 and representatives from each chapter in Rockingham County are in attendance.
A steady rain fell on students clad in blue and gold as they walked across the drill field toward Burrus Hall at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, when session one would commence.
More than 1,700 FFA members, advisors and guests filled the auditorium and with them came a surreal energy that pulsed through the room — an environment much different than the gloomy weather outdoors.
Convention is one of the biggest events of the year for an FFA member, and a sea of blue corduroy laughed and cheered throughout the beginning of a week.
State officers started the session off by setting a somber tone while they reflected on this year's theme of "radiate." After the lights went out and a hush fell over the crowd, officers lined up in front of the stage and took turns under the spotlight. At last, the beam centered on Emily Jenkins who has been serving as the 2022-2023 Virginia FFA State President.
"Virginia FFA, I challenge you to radiate your uniqueness," Jenkins said.
Each year, Virginia FFA state officers put their heads together to come up with a new theme to run for the week of convention. Officers expressed that the word "radiate" can be taken many ways, but for FFA members, its the decision to radiate being their true selves, the choice to radiate positivity in the midst of a dreary day and coming together as a whole to radiate a passion for progressing in agricultural pursuits.
Area winners of the creed speaking contest — one of which was from the Turner Ashby FFA Chapter who placed third overall in the state — presented colors while guests stood in honor of the flag.
This is the first year the emotion of the convention has returned to full force. Hundreds of voices sang their favorite country songs and recited the Pledge of Allegiance as one. Surprised smiles broke out on those standing on stage when they won a contest they had spent weeks preparing for and FFA members joined hands with those across from them to create a tunnel for state officers to run through toward the stage.
After opening ceremony, Dr. Alan Grant — dean for the college of agriculture and life sciences at Virginia Tech — welcomed FFA members to campus and reminded each of them that they are the ones who will someday find solutions to the challenges that face the future of agriculture.
The first of the awards presented at session one focused on achievements won from chapters as a whole.
Each of the four high school and four middle school chapters from Rockingham County were recognized as being superior chapters in addition to earning recognition for 100% membership. In order to qualify as a superior chapter, chapters need to conduct one activity related to each quality standard set in place by the National FFA Organization in addition to meeting the minimum criteria outlined in the national quality chapter standards.
The national chapter award is one of the highest honors a chapter can receive. In order to qualify for a state or national award, each chapter must complete at least 15 activities that meet one of each of the five quality standards in each of the three divisions. Additionally, the chapter must meet the minimum requirements as outlined in the national quality chapter standards. Chapters from East Rockingham High School, Turner Ashby High School and Wilbur Pence Middle School earned silver rankings while Broadway High School and Elkton Middle School earned gold.
Public relations awards were given to chapters from Turner Ashby High School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, East Rockingham High School and Broadway High School — who ranked gold. The Elkton Middle School chapter ranked silver, while chapters from Wilbur Pence Middle School and Spotswood High School ranked bronze.
Additionally, even new chapters from across the state were awarded charters and three chapters were reactivated showing that, nearly 100 years later, Virginia FFA is continuing to grow.
Those in attendance of session one also heard the retiring addresses from state sentinel Katie Powell, state vice president Gabriella Martin and state secretary Makenna Garrett.
"Virginia FFA, you have a story to tell," Martin — who hails from Pulaski County — stated. "[Your stories are powerful and] you can radiate by sharing those stories with others."
One of the main components of convention is competition, and one of the first competitions that took place this year was ag sales.
Members of the Spotswood High School ag sales team hit the ground running with a written test on the first day of convention, and at 8 a.m. on the following morning they were the first team to enter the presentation rotations held inside Hutcheson Hall. The topic for this year's ag sales contest centered around creating a pitch for a trailer company that would be sold to several customers looking for landscaping needs. Team members included Richard Marshall, Morgan Crawford, Gary Vance and Drake Cupp.
Crawford rallied the team together for this event. It would be her first time competing at the state level, but for Marshall and Cupp — who recently graduated — this would be their last chance to compete and participate in convention as members.
"[FFA] helps you grow as a person," Crawford mentioned. "I chose ag sales because it was a team-based contest and I wanted to do it with my favorite seniors before they left."
FFA members not interested in competing were given the opportunity to attend several leadership workshops as well. Wednesday's workshops were led by four different officers visiting from other state associations that represented Ohio, Oregon and Tennessee FFA.
While convention may have just started, FFA members have many activities to look forward to in the days ahead including the FFA dance, a workshop led by the National FFA President, contest results, a career expo, the election of new state officers and a keynote speech from Suzanne Youngkin — first lady of Virginia.
From sessions to contests and everything in between, FFA state convention gives each member from across the Commonwealth their moment to shine, and according to FFA leadership, convention is an integral part in continuing the work of the organization far into the future.
Rockingham County has had a long-standing tradition in excellence of FFA members which continues to be highlighted at the 97th state FFA convention this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.