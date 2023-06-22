Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.