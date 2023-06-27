ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The long process of developing the capital improvement plan for Rockingham County that encompasses fiscal years 2024 through 2028 has come to an end.
A CIP is a tool used by the local governing body that is updated annually for short-term planning in accordance with its comprehensive plan that guides the construction or acquisition of capital projects during a five year period. Capital projects are defined as the purchase or improvement of facilities, equipment or services that are major expenditures — greater than $25,000 — and that have a useful life of two or more years. Non-capital projects were incorporated into the annual operating budget that was also approved. This year's updated CIP included large equipment purchases, new construction, and renovations to existing buildings and utility upgrades and expansions.
The county's CIP document states that communities benefit from the establishment of a CIP because it ensures that funds are spent in such a way that eliminates poorly planned projects and helps increase public support for proposed expenditures by affording the opportunity to provide citizen input in the process.
The Rockingham County CIP was developed by a collection of advisory committee members, staff members and planning commission members that included:
- Casey Armstrong — assistant county administrator who served as the board member representative
- Ben Craig — citizen member
- Dennis Driver — town of Mount Crawford council member and Harrisonburg-Rockingham metropolitan planning organization policy board
chair
- Kevin Flint — county planning commissioner chair who served as the planning commission, election district 1 planning commission
representative
- Cheryl Mast — Rockingham County public schools director of finance who served as the school board member representative
- Ross Morland — director of engineering
- Patricia Davidson — assistant county administrator
- Stephen King — county administrator
- Jordan Rohrer — election district 2 planning commission
- William Loomis III — election district 3 planning commission
- Mike Harvey — election district 4 planning commission
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors adopted the proposed CIP with one modification — the elimination of amphitheater construction at Rockingham Park — on May 24. Due to concerns from residents and the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley about rural development in the Keezletown area, board members decided to remove plans for the amphitheater.
According to County Administrator Stephen King, Rockingham County's CIP outlines much of the routine spending for public works such as landfill management and water usage in addition to several special projects that are addressed as the need arises. Two ongoing projects in the county include a proposed and approved plan to construct an indoor athletic facility and continuing efforts to build new emergency response stations throughout the county.
To summarize CIP expenditures, county departments submitted a total of 67 future project requests for a total of $335,755,000. The CIP Advisory Committee reviewed and recommends 66 projects for fiscal years 2024-28 totaling $219,515,000.
Projects categorized by function:
- Utilities — $57.8M
- Facilities — $53.0M
- Education — $43.5M
- Landfill — $20.0M
- Public Safety — $16.7M
- Recreation — $15.0M
- Transportation — $9.6M
- Technology & Registrar — $3.9M
The complete Rockingham County CIP for fiscal years 2024-28 can be found online at www.rockinghamcountyva.gov.
For questions, contact the county administrative office by calling 540-564-3000.
