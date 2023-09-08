BROADWAY — Despite the heat this week, trees across the county are losing leaves and September marks the start of a season-long string of activities to celebrate the beginning of fall.
The oldest and longest running fall festival in the area — the Broadway Autumn Festival and Antique Car Show — will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout historic downtown.
"The Broadway Autumn Festival & Antique Car Show is a great way to kick off fall in the Shenandoah Valley with friends and family," said assistant town manager Cari Orebaugh. "With over 100 retail vendors and community partners, music, food trucks, live demonstrations, classic car show and more, there’s something for everyone."
Event highlights include more than 100 local crafts and food vendors in addition to the Broadway Community Market being open, sidewalk sales and specials from Main Street businesses, live music from Kevin Quesenberry, Psalm 150 Music and Appalachian Crabgrass Revival, and an antique car show hosted by WW Motors.
"Many Broadway businesses embrace the festival and host their own complimentary events — which builds excitement and creates a fun energy throughout town," Orebaugh noted. "This year, we’ve expanded our festival to include Antique Alley on North Central Street where attendees can shop vintage collections and antique architectural salvage and the Off Broadway Players are hosting Improv Live performances — hilarious sketches where the audience provides the ideas and the cast provides the laughs — at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m."
This year's sponsors are Morris Insurance and Financial, Beards and Broads Broadway and Cottage on Louisa. Parking for the festival will be via Turner Avenue. For more information and updates, visit the event's Facebook page.
