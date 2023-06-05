Rockingham County Public Schools was recognized as a “System to Watch” by the Learning 2025 Network team at the School Superintendents Association, recognizing the county’s commitment to student-centered, equity-focused, culture-driven education.
RCPS won recognition after the district submitted an application for their systems of tiered support, which provides coordination for staff and services to address the impact of mental health on learning.
Liza Coffman, the RCPS director of support services, said the tired systems model was developed in 2018 and uses a mix of district and school-level staff to provide student support that considers the mental and behavioral health of students. The model uses evidenced-based practices to build student skills.
“We're humbled to be recognized as a System to Watch through the Learning 2025 Network and excited about the opportunity to share our experiences supporting students with other divisions who might be interested in learning from our model,” Coffman said in an email.
One example of support, Coffman said, is Sources of Strength, a club at each high school that included peer leaders and adult advisors to spread messages of hope, health and strength. Coffman said the club at Spotswood had a tailgate event in the fall to welcome new students. Other high schools have created temporary murals, spirit weeks and videos produced by students to improve on the project.
The county will be recognized during the Learning 2025 Network Summit on June 27.
“I am honored that we received the 'System to Watch' designation from The School Superintendents Association,” Larry Shifflett, the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning said in a press release. “This award acknowledges the hard work and dedication that our staff invested in creating a tiered system of support for our students. It also highlights the importance of this initiative as we continue to improve the program.”
