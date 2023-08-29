The Rockingham County School Board received information about the 2023 Model Policies concerning transgender students at Monday night’s meeting, starting the discussion on policies that have split school districts across the Commonwealth.
Superintendent Larry Shifflett presented an overview of the policies that covered the history of the model policies, as well as the differences between the 2021 Model Policies and the 2023 Model Policies.
“It's my desire to come here tonight and build awareness in our school board so that you can understand, as I have [understood] the model policies,” Shifflett said.
The History
The Model Policies On Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia’s Public Schools were first introduced as a draft in September 2022. The final version of the 2023 Model Policies were officially rolled out in July.
The 2023 Model Policies state that school personnel can only refer to students by the name that appears in the student’s official record or a nickname commonly associated with the name in the student’s official record. The guidelines also state that school personnel can only use pronouns associated with the student’s sex listed in their record.
According to the policies, school personnel would only be able to refer to students with a name or pronouns not in their official record if the student’s parent has allowed it in writing, or if the student is 18. A student’s name and sex would only be allowed to change in school records if a parent submits legal documentation showing the change.
The policy also states school activities, athletics and facilities would be separated by sex rather than gender identity.
According to the Washington Post, the model policies stem from a 2020 law introduced by Democratic lawmakers that directed the Virginia Department of Education to make model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students “that address common issues regarding transgender students with evidence-based best practices.”
State law requires that school boards must adopt policies that are consistent with the 2023 Model Policies. However, the law has no enforcement mechanisms and leaves room for interpretation for school boards, the Washington Post reported.
When Governor Ralph Northam (D) released the first set of model policies in 2021, which recommended teachers accept students’ gender identity and directed schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity, school boards across the state responded in a variety of ways, some adopting the policies and others holding off.
Shifflett said RCPS didn’t adopt the 2021 Model Policies, with the board’s stance at the time being that the county’s policies were consistent with the 2021 policies.
Shifflett pointed out several times throughout his presentation that this topic is an evolving issue. Shifflett said he received competing guidance from the state superintendent and the Virginia School Boards Association. There are also several court cases, in Virginia, federally and in other states that complicate the matter, Shifflett said.
The school board could take a variety of next steps concerning the 2023 Model Policies, Shifflett said, including adopting or rejecting the policies, adopting portions or expanding on the policy.
Spotslyvania and Roanoke County have adopted the guidance in full, and at least four school districts, including Fairfax and Prince William County, have publicly said they're not changing their current policies.
The Meeting
The school board didn’t take action at Monday night’s meeting. While board member Matt Cross, who said he supports adopting the policies, wanted to vote on the policies at the next board meeting, board members Charlette McQuilkin and newly appointed Jack Dixon said they wanted to discuss the policies with the board’s legal counsel first.
“This is something the board can’t ignore,” Cross said. “This could be a quick process in talking with legal counsel and then having this back on the agenda to vote on it at the next school board meeting."
Dixon, who’s said he doesn’t want to comment on wide-sweeping policy changes as an interim member, said he didn’t want to rush the process and then open the school board up to legal liability.
“I want to make sure that we're setting the next board up for success … and we're making sure that we're protecting taxpayer money on this,” Dixon said.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) released a non-binding opinion Aug. 23 stating the policies complied with state and federal law. The Washington Post reported that the opinion, along with recent statements from Youngkin, seemed to suggest the administration could take legal action against school districts that reject the policies.
The Community
Several community members also came out to speak in favor and against the policies. Five community members spoke about the policies during public comment — three were against the model policies, and two spoke in favor of the model policies.
Ashley Saunders, a non-binary parent of Rockingham County students, including a transgender son who graduated in 2021, said the 2023 Model Policies didn’t include the voices of transgender and non-binary students and adults in the Commonwealth. Saunders said the board should talk with LGBTQ families and organizations before policies are passed.
“You cannot understand the scope of the damage this policy will cause until you speak to those who are directly affected,” Saunders said.
John Johnson, another speaker at the meeting, spoke in favor of the policies, saying that Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned on parental rights and that a majority of Rockingham County voted for Youngkin.
“[The policies are] fair they keep parents at the center of the children's education,” Johnson said. “They do respect the dignity of all others and their situation of status.”
Ivan Christo, an educator in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said he supported transgender students using preferred pronouns.
“I believe in [transgender students’] privacy and anonymity, as they become confident in who they are, and I believe that is part of creating a comfortable and safe learning environment, which is priority number one in education,” Christo said. “It is not our job to govern their bodies.”
Paula Lam, a candidate for the District Five school board race in November, also spoke in favor of the policies. Lam said the policy states that schools should respect all students and that parents should be included in conversations concerning a child’s gender identity.
The Rockingham County School Board said it would meet with legal counsel but didn’t say if the policies would be voted on at the next school board meeting. The next regular meeting of the board is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.
