ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The Rockingham County School Board will announce its new superintendent on Friday in a special meeting, according to a press release.
The board will meet at the Massanutten Technical Center in the East Building, door 42. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m., and the board will go directly into closed session.
The school board is planning to reconvene at roughly 1:30 p.m. to announce the new superintendent.
A live stream of the meeting will be available on the school board's website on Friday.
