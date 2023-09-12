The Rockingham County School Board will meet in the coming weeks to discuss and hear from the public on proposals for redistricting local schools for fall 2024.
Broadway High School’s capacity will increase by 250 following the expansion of the school, resulting in the board aligning the population across the school division.
Superintendent Larry Shifflett said an updated proposal for redistricting, based on current enrollment data, will be presented at the board’s Oct. 9 meeting at Broadway High School. A preliminary proposal was presented by former Superintendent Oskar Scheikl in May that included shifts in elementary school attendance areas.
Community members will be able to speak on the redistricting proposal Oct. 23, Nov. 13 and Nov. 27. The board will vote on the proposed plan Nov. 27. Shifflett said the timeline will give schools an idea of the number of students schools will have.
“In December, we're usually asking principals to give us a sense of what their personnel needs are for the coming year as we’re working on the budget,” Shifflett said. “So this will give us sort of an idea — If I’m an elementary school, and I'm getting 100 students, then what do I need in terms of … staff.”
Shifflett said moving schools can be difficult but that all schools in Rockingham County are great.
“We're trying to be good stewards of our taxpayers’ dollars and not wanting to build and add on we don't have to,” Shifflett said. “So we're trying to be thoughtful about this.”
