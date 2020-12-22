Amid the crazy school year that was 2019-20 Rockingham County Public Schools teachers are getting a much-needed break for a few weeks.
At John Wayland Elementary School, some teachers have been in person for months, while others have just recently returned to full-time teaching with the return of second- through fifth-graders.
Teachers Kim Mizell and Beth Docev said this school year has been unique. Kids are creative and learning, just in a different format.
“Our students have risen to the challenges we have faced this year,” Mizell said. “They are doing well and are so adaptable — whether it’s Zooming or in person, 6 feet apart.”
The holiday break gives staff time to recharge and spend time with their families. Mizell also said she will be working on plans for future lessons she will teach in a new way for the second semester.
Principal Kim Ridder said she is so proud of the staff and students at John Wayland.
“They have done amazing with all of the changes that have occurred so far to provide the best educational experiences for our students,” Ridder said. “Teachers have really thought out of the box to deliver instruction in a meaningful and memorable way despite some of the COVID restrictions. They deserve to have a relaxing holiday breaks.”
Teachers and students will return to the classroom on Jan. 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.