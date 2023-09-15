ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A disaster relief resolution with respect to drought conditions this summer was prepared by Rockingham County staff and approved by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, signed by chairman Dewey Ritchie on Aug. 29.
The resolution — submitted to the state — reads as follows:
WHEREAS, the rainfall for the spring/summer growing season has been low across most of Rockingham County; and
WHEREAS, the Virginia Cooperative Extension is working with their damage assessment teams, and partner USDA agencies, including the Farm Service Agency, to complete damage assessment for Rockingham County; and
WHEREAS, the damage assessment estimates show this lack of rainfall in a significant area of the county has caused yield losses of twenty-five percent for hay, twenty percent loss for corn, fifteen percent loss of soybean, and twenty percent loss of pasture grazing days; nutritive and storage quality of harvested products is potentially impacted; yield losses will continue to escalate unless there is significant rainfall soon; and
WHEREAS, the combined effect of hay yield loss and pasture grazing day loss is resulting in a shortage of hay stores in the area; and
WHEREAS, U.S. Geological Survey Groundwater data shows groundwater levels are low, and it is incumbent upon the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to act responsibly in an effort to help protect vital public interests including the economic viability of the county's agricultural economy and farmers that constitute the core of that economy.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors that the county administrator is directed to make a formal request of the governor of Virginia that the county be declared an agriculture disaster area and that any and all appropriate State and Federal disaster relief assistance be made available to the farmers in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.