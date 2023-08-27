ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department welcomed James Madison University students in at the end of their first week of classes, handing out goodies and sharing its goals of public safety at off-campus housing in the county Friday night.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the department makes an effort to come out during the first week of the school year annually to establish a rapport with the students.
“Our main message to the kids is just to let them know we're not out to get them,” Hutcheson said. “We get it. College kids, you know, they're studying, and they want to have some fun too. But then also be mindful that there are some ways that you could easily become a victim of a crime, right?”
Hutcheson and a group of sheriff's deputies went door to door, giving out reminders and handouts at the Redpoint and the Cottages apartment complexes, the two main student housing complexes in the county, Hutcheson said.
The Repoint apartments were the scene of a tragedy this April — a shooting killed Calour Fields, a 17-year-old Harrisonburg High School student and 22-year-old D’angelo Marquise Gracy, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
While Hutcheson said the investigation for the shooting was still ongoing, the sheriff's office would answer questions students had when going door to door.
“[We’ll] certainly try to just kind of be there be a presence and feel like we're the type of person that you can talk to, and ask questions or whatever it might be and kind of break down any barriers,” Hutcheson said. “The awful, horrible tragedy this spring … We don't want to see it … We're gonna bring it to justice. Whether it's extremely violent like that, or even if it's just a minor property crime, we want to let them know we're here.”
Deputies patrol heavily on the first three weekends, Hutcheson said, not to arrest students but to ensure they have a visible presence.
“There's nothing in it for us. We want them to have a good school year,” Hutcheson said. “We're glad to have them in our city. I mean, it's awesome, having the college kids — it brings an energy.”
Lea Nuevo, a senior biology major, talked to the deputies when they stopped by her apartment in Redpoint. As her second year in the apartment complex, Nuevo said it was nice to see the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department for a second year.
“It’s like a good way to interact with them and still gain some safety tips,” Nuevo said. “They're actually more friendly than people think … It makes you kind of feel safer than you would think."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.