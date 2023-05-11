Since its formal adoption in 1983, May 7-13 has been designated as National Travel and Tourism Week by the U.S. Travel Association.
This week represents an annual tradition that celebrates and promotes tourism initiatives, both small and large, throughout the country. As travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic have slowly lifted, tourism has returned to its status as a fast growing industry — one that Rockingham County has made successful efforts to grow in. Joshua Gooden has been working as the economic development and tourism coordinator of Rockingham County for more than five years and has been part of that growth himself, including overseeing promotion of the county’s tourism opportunities via social media.
Should Rockingham County be considered a vacation destination? Gooden’s immediate response to that question was, “definitely so.”
According to Gooden, Rockingham County has always been an area locally known for its diverse outdoor recreation opportunities, historical points of interest, and acres upon acres of agriculture. In the past, regions have relied heavily on their cities to draw visitors to an area since the surrounding countryside was lacking in the elements of an attractive tourist destination.
While the city of Harrisonburg has a vibrant culture of its own, Rockingham County is certainly not lacking in things to do or places to see for those who wish to visit the Shenandoah Valley.
Gooden also noted that the uptick in travel, “pairs well with the county’s agritourism.” While agriculture has been part of Rockingham’s economy since its establishment, agritourism is still considered relatively new to the scene, and for many farmers, selling an experience has become more profitable than selling the commodities themselves. Another benefit to agritourism is the education element that provides visitors with a closer look and a clearer understanding of what agriculture is and does.
Currently, Rockingham County has more than 30 listings for agritourism destinations within its resource directory and more than 40 farm experiences are registered with the Fields of Gold Farm Trail.
Whether it be cycling on a back road, floating down streams, climbing mountains or exploring caves, sharing the hidden gems of the county brings outside income to business owners within a small community, which benefits the residents as well.
In 2021 — based on the most recent study conducted by the Virginia Tourism Corporation — travel and tourism based industries employed 1,393 people and generated $38 million in income in the county of Rockingham alone, making it the second largest employer in the county. Visitors spent an average of 44% more on food and experiences in Rockingham County than in the year prior, an indicator that tourism really is one of the fastest growing industries in the area.
Just in time for tourism week, the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center received a shipment of brand new trail guides that will be offered to guests that promote local hiking, running and biking areas. The guide especially highlights spots on the map that received national attention by social media “influencers” last summer such as Hone Quarry in the George Washington National Forest, just west of the city. Rebecca Huffman has been a travel specialist at the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center since 2015 and can attest to the amount of change that Harrisonburg and the surrounding area has gone through in regard to local tourism.
“When I first came here [in the late sixties] tourism was almost nonexistent,” Huffman recalled.
While the city still hasn’t reached its prepandemic numbers, she noted that there has certainly been an increase in visitation especially from those traveling abroad.
The theme for 2023’s National Travel and Tourism Week is “forward.” Rockingham County embodies that theme by investing in infrastructure directly related to outdoor recreation and working closely with nearby key players on the Virginia tourism scene such as Massanutten Resort and the Shenandoah National Park Trust.
“One thing we’ve been focusing on lately is taking the initiative to support building,” Gooden said.
In addition to giving support for building, Gooden has been working to build support. He explains that the most important aspect of promoting tourism is partnering with other localities and binding together under the banner of The Shenandoah Valley. The Valley as a whole is much more likely to gain the name recognition that tourists search for.
“I love promoting the place I call home,” Gooden finished.
Each of the cities and counties and regions that make up the vast valley have their own strengths and weaknesses and thus rely on each other to create a network of travel opportunities that keeps its culture alive and the economy moving forward.
