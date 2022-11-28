The Rockingham Eye Surgery Center is part of a new specialty medical center that opened in Harrisonburg last December.
Doctors from Rockingham Eye Physicians and Associates initiated a certificate of public need from the Virginia Department of Health for this new “ambulatory surgery center,” or ASC, an outpatient facility serving the Shenandoah Valley, in 2018.
Last December, Rockingham Eye Physicians and Associates moved into the new 20,000-square-foot facility along with Bluestone Optical. The Rockingham Eye Surgery Center became accredited and active in April. Current and former doctors and members of the community celebrated a ribbon-cutting and open house of the facility on Oct. 17.
The facility on Spring Port Drive in Harrisonburg includes 14,000 square feet of doctors offices, administrative space and the optical center for eyeglass fittings and adjustments. It also includes the 6,000-square-foot surgery center, which has one operating room for a subset of outpatient eye surgeries, eight pre- and post-op bays and three lasers.
Three eye surgeons, one medical ophthalmologist and two optometrists, practice at Rockingham Eye Physicians and Associates, which moved from 1921 Medical Ave., to the new building. The practice has been in Harrisonburg for at least 30 years, according to current staff.
“We were outgrowing some of the facility. The parking lot was one of the issues,” said Dr. Kenlyn Miller, president of the practice. “We were landlocked.”
Miller estimated 600 surgeries have been done in the new ambulatory surgery center. Before the surgery center opened -- the only specialty, outpatient surgery center for eye disease in the county -- Miller, an eye surgeon, said operations were scheduled at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Having a dedicated outpatient surgery center for some eye conditions in Rockingham County will make surgeries more efficient for doctors and staff. The facility, which accepts Medicare and Medicaid, will cut out many of the overhead costs of hospitals resulting in lower insurance costs and lower out-of-pocket costs for patients, staff said.
“Reimbursement for surgeries that are done here is about 55 cents of a dollar of the ones that are at the hospital,” Miller said. “Insurance covers that, so it helps save Medicare numbers, but there’s always the co-pays and things like that, so it helps those costs too.”
The surgeries done at this facility typically relate to the needs of older adults, Miller said. Staff said the most common surgeries are for the treatment of cataracts and most surgeries are performed on adults 65 and older.
An estimated 2,500 to 3,000 surgeries will take place at the center this calendar year, along with an additional 1,000 laser-based surgeries, Miller said.
“Cataracts are one of those things that pretty much everyone’s going to get if they live long enough and they have two eyes,” Miller said.
On the morning of Nov. 14, the waiting area was bustling with people.
The facility’s medical ophthalmologist was added to the team after it opened, Miller said.
“I think this facility helps sell the area. It shows we’re serious about what we do here,” Miller said.
