It's all fun and games until somebody cracks an egg.
Dozens of FFA members from across the county gathered at the fairgrounds on the evening of Wednesday, May 31, to compete in Ag Olympics.
The event — held annually — is orchestrated by the Rockingham County federation FFA officer team and features amusing events such as an egg toss, tug-of-war, pedal tractor racing, stick horse barrel racing, dummy calf roping, a human wheelbarrow challenge and nail driving competition. The first two events were conducted as group efforts and then members were split into smaller groups to rotate through each of the other activities.
Top competitors in the middle and high school divisions were awarded prizes — donated by Smiley's Ice Cream — at the end.
While members competed in the games, candidates for next year's federation officer team were questioned individually by a panel in the show arena office — a selection that also takes place annually.
In other words, it's like a field day for farm kids combined with the gravity of officer interviews and by the looks on participants' faces, everyone had a good time doing it.
Katie Payne — who is a graduating junior at Broadway High School and served as the federation FFA president this past school year — stood in the grassy yard outside of the show arena and called teams to the rope for tug-of-war.
Payne explained that the federation team had been working all year to put on this event that would bring the county together and give everyone the opportunity for a good time with one another before breaking for the summer.
"My favorite part of this year's Olympics is the pedal tractor race," Payne said, "because it's a new addition we came up with and everyone seems to really be enjoying it."
Acting as madam president and overseeing county-wide events can be challenging, but Payne appeared to execute her duties with ease. Payne ran for another federation position for next year and hopes to apply for a state officer role after her senior year.
Once the tug-of-war had been cleared away, members scattered to the other events and the grassy yard was turned into a barrel racing ring for stick horses. Carrie Miller — who has barrel raced herself — demonstrated the stick horse course while Mailee Findley jotted down times from the contestants. Most members couldn't beat the 12 second mark.
"We might be competitors," Findley — a graduating junior from Spotswood High School — said, "but at the end of the day we are friends. The purpose of hosting an Ag Olympics is uniting schools under the banner of FFA and giving a time for schools to have fun and get to know each other better."
Both Findley and Miller served as federation FFA officers this past year.
As excitement from the events died down and dinnertime grew closer, much of the chatter turned to the upcoming state FFA convention — held June 20 through 23 at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg — and sharing memories from another successful school year.
Avery Caffrey and Shayleigh Tusing — both members of the J. Frank Hillyard chapter — relaxed in the grass between beef barns after competing in the human wheelbarrow race. While Caffrey didn't come from a farming background, she and her teammates placed well in many "serious" FFA competitions held this past year including poultry, stockman's and horse judging. Both girls plan to attend and compete at state convention this month.
"[Being in the FFA pushes you towards] finding your confidence and your voice," Tusing expressed.
Abby Coleman — another member of Hillyard's FFA chapter who was sitting nearby — added that, "I really came out of my shell," since joining the FFA.
Pizza and sweet tea was served and conversation filled the show arena once again. After the last bus had pulled away and new federation officer interviews were coming to a close, the current team posed for one last photograph together — signifying the end of a year filled with agricultural pursuits.
