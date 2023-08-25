Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA's Clear the Shelters adoption event to clear out the shelter will waive adult cat adoption fees and lower kitten adoption fees to $5.
The shelter is partnering with local pet stores to showcase the kittens in hopes of finding adoptive homes more quickly, a press release stated.
The events will be held at Petco at Harrisonburg Crossing located at 253 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and Petsmart on Rt. 33 located at 1671 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. The events will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, noon – 4 p.m.
“What someone pays to acquire an animal is not an indicator of how well they will care for the animal. We’ve reduced adoption fees to only $5 for kittens and adult cats remain fee waived thanks to a generous donor. Our goal is to adopt out 50 felines between August 28 and September 2nd so there is room available for cats to return from foster care," said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.
At the event:
- Adult cat adoption fees are waived ($0)
- Kitten adoption fees reduced to only $5
- All animals for adoption are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped Same day adoptions
- Kitten adoptions in pairs highly encouraged
The RHSPCA will reduce adoption fees to $25 for kittens from Aug. 28 – Sept. 2. Adult cat adoptions remain fee waived for the remainder of 2023.
Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA’s website at www.rhspca.org/adopt.
To set up an interview or time to visit the shelter, please, contact Huck Nawaz, executive director, at HNawaz@rhspca.org or directly at 980-319-9964.
