Now through the end of the calendar year, Rockingham Petroleum customers can "Fuel Up for FFA" by requesting their tanks to be filled by the truck outfitted with a massive blue and gold emblem.
Five cents from every gallon pumped out of the designated FFA truck will be donated to the Virginia FFA Foundation and supports FFA members from not just Rockingham County but across the state. Since its launch on January 1, roughly 200,000 gallons of propane have been ordered and pumped to benefit FFA members.
Rockingham Petroleum is a farmer-owned cooperative that has been providing the area with quality Southern States petroleum products — including propane, diesel fuel, fuel oil, kerosene and more — since February 1942. Josh Stevens became general manager of nearly 2,700 member-owners two years ago, but has held leadership positions in the industry before. Regionally, the retailer serves around 30,000 people with 24,000 propane tanks in operation.
"We wanted to find a unique way to not only market our company," explained Josh Stevens — who is general manager for Rockingham Petroleum in Harrisonburg, "but market it in a way that helps another local or state organization. With FFA being one of the leading youth leadership organizations in our area, we thought that would be a perfect place to start."
Companies throughout the country run all sorts of different campaigns with their propane trucks to benefit one non-profit or another, Stevens said. While all the money goes to good causes, it was important to Stevens to retain more of a local feel with Rockingham Petroleum's promotional campaign.
Stevens himself was an active FFA member from eighth grade to his graduation day and even served as the Virginia state FFA president from 2003 to 2004. He attributes much of his career success to lessons he learned and habits that were instilled in him as a young FFA member.
"The FFA is one of the few organizations," remarked Stevens, "that truly gives real-world skills to high school students that will serve them well throughout their entire professional careers and that's why I feel like its important to support its mission. It was a big part of my development at a young age and I'm excited to be in a position to be able to give back."
Whether customers are looking for a summer fill-up for their existing tanks or someone is looking to switch to Rockingham Petroleum for the first time, fueling up for FFA is as simple as asking for the FFA truck when calling the office to request service for their agricultural, residential, commercial and industrial accounts.
Glenn Rodes operates a family farm in Port Republic that raises turkeys and grows a variety of crops. Rodes is a long-time customer of Rockingham Petroleum and was recently visited by the FFA truck to fill the propane tanks used to heat both his poultry barns and farm house.
"It's neat that they are doing something like this," Rodes said. "They are an ag-based business supporting young folks in agriculture [and therefore helping cultivate the next generation of agriculturalists, customers and employees]."
Rockingham Petroleum is located at 981 N. Liberty St. and their offices can be reached via phone by calling 540-434-4321.
