For years, Phil Satolli tried to get a garden or composting project off the ground at Lacey Spring Elementary School, where he teaches first grade.
And for years he was met with a myriad of reasons why that wouldn’t work.
In 2018 that changed when Principal Tammy May came to Lacey Spring and the response to Satolli's idea became a yes.
With the help of donations from area businesses and parents — and a book from the library — Satolli created a composting area behind the school and his first-graders taught the rest of the students how to use it. It’s now a well-oiled machine and provides nutrients for the school’s newest eco-friendly initiative — raised garden beds that provide produce.
“Suddenly I became the king of composting. I even have a crown,” Satolli has said.
Satolli’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. He was named the 2019 Conservation Teacher of the Year by the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District.
And the accolades keep on coming. The first-grade teacher was named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom 2021 Teacher of the Year.
The award recognizes a Virginia educator for incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum.
Satolli’s first-graders help educate other students and staff on the benefits of composting, and the project has converted nearly two tons of the school cafeteria’s food waste into usable compost. Students in all grades have opportunities to work in the school garden, planting a variety of vegetables, herbs and flowers.
“Phil has won school grants from Virginia AITC in 2019 and again in 2020 to increase agriculture emphasis at his school,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director and president of the National AITC Organization. “His promotion of gardening has had a tremendous impact on his school, especially under the restrictions schools have dealt with during COVID-19.”
As Virginia AITC Teacher of the Year, Satolli will receive a scholarship to the 2021 National AITC Conference in June, and a $500 cash award.
Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.