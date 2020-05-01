COVID-19 couldn't stop Rockingham County and Harrisonburg teachers from being recognized for their work during the 2019-2020 school year.
In a joint press release sent out Friday, the Rockingham Education Foundation, Inc. and the Harrisonburg Education Foundation recognized a teacher from each school as its 2020 teachers of the year.
All Rockingham County teachers recognized will receive a check and a gift certificate to a local restaurant thanks to teacher of the year sponsor Carter Bank & Trust.
From these selected teachers, one educator will be recognized as the Lucy Simms Educator of the Year, which will now take place in the fall of 2020.
The selected individual for the county will be eligible for the regional and state selection as the Virginia Teacher of the Year.
Below is a listing of those teachers selected and nominated by their peers:
Broadway High School: Herbert Hofffeditz, Career & Technical Education
Cub Run Elementary School: Megan Morris, 5th Grade
East Rockingham High School: Wendy Vucic, Family and Consumer Science
Elkton Elementary School: Lisa Lewis, 2nd Grade
Elkton Middle School: Matthew Morrow, Health & Physical Education
Fulks Run Elementary School: Amanda Knight, Librarian Pre K-5th Grade
J. Frank Hillyard Middle School: John Welsh, Agriculture Education
John C. Myers Elementary School: Jodi Clarke, Pre-Kindergarten
John Wayland Elementary School: Kim Mizell, 3rd Grade Math & Reading
Lacey Spring Elementary School: Kimberly Price, 2nd Grade
Linville-Edom Elementary School: Christine Akers, Kindergarten
Massanutten Technical Center: Ashely Armstrong, Cosmetology
McGaheysville Elementary School: Irene Huber, Special Education
Montevideo Middle School: Tracy Myers, 6-8th Grade
Mountain View Elementary School: Jesse Laase, 3rd Grade
Ottobine Elementary School: Kelly Lescanec, 4th Grade
Peak View Elementary School: Terri Smith, Kindergarten
Plains Elementary School: Amelia Guido, Art, Pre K- 5th Grade
Pleasant Valley Elementary School: Dawn Carcamo, Health and Physical Education
River Bend Elementary School: Morgan Bullis, Language Arts, Math, Science, Social Studies
South River Elementary School: Jackie Dunsmore, School Counselor
Spotswood High School: Chirstopher Hu, Science
Turner Ashby High School: Melissa Talley, Marketing
Wilbur Pence Middle School: Kim Dove, Social Studies
Harrisonburg Education Foundation is using National Teacher Appreciation Week to recognize the Harrisonburg City Public Schools Educators of the Year.
Traditionally, these professionals are celebrated at the HEF Breakfast of Champions reception. This year, HEF will deliver breakfast to each winner on Tuesday Each educator will receive a bundle with breakfast from Bittersweet Bakery, a box of Wheaties with their picture, a check, written resolution of their accomplishment and additional surprises. Each educator was nominated by his or her peers, and selected by a review committee.
The Teachers of the Year were:
Elon Rhodes Early Learning CenterL Kristi West, Pre-school
Bluestone Elementary: Sarah Rodgers, 3rd Grade
Keister Elementary School: Annette Fornadel, Kindergarten
Spotswood Elementary School: Leah Baker, 1st Grade
Smithland Elementary School: Andrea Nolley, Librarian
Stone Spring Elementary School: April Elliott, 3rd Grade
Waterman Elementary School: Kelly Shenk, Speech Therapist
Skyline Middle School: John Hostetter, 6th Grade English
Thomas Harrison Middle School: Nancy Aigner, 7th Grade English
Harrisonburg High School: Mary Strickler, 11th Grade English
