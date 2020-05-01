COVID-19 couldn't stop Rockingham County and Harrisonburg teachers from being recognized for their work during the 2019-2020 school year.

In a joint press release sent out Friday, the Rockingham Education Foundation, Inc. and the Harrisonburg Education Foundation recognized a teacher from each school as its 2020 teachers of the year.

All Rockingham County teachers recognized will receive a check and a gift certificate to a local restaurant thanks to teacher of the year sponsor Carter Bank & Trust.

From these selected teachers, one educator will be recognized as the Lucy Simms Educator of the Year, which will now take place in the fall of 2020.

The selected individual for the county will be eligible for the regional and state selection as the Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Below is a listing of those teachers selected and nominated by their peers:

Broadway High School: Herbert Hofffeditz, Career & Technical Education

Cub Run Elementary School: Megan Morris, 5th Grade

East Rockingham High School: Wendy Vucic, Family and Consumer Science

Elkton Elementary School: Lisa Lewis, 2nd Grade

Elkton Middle School: Matthew Morrow, Health & Physical Education

Fulks Run Elementary School: Amanda Knight, Librarian Pre K-5th Grade

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School: John Welsh, Agriculture Education

John C. Myers Elementary School: Jodi Clarke, Pre-Kindergarten

John Wayland Elementary School: Kim Mizell, 3rd Grade Math & Reading

Lacey Spring Elementary School: Kimberly Price, 2nd Grade

Linville-Edom Elementary School: Christine Akers, Kindergarten

Massanutten Technical Center: Ashely Armstrong, Cosmetology

McGaheysville Elementary School: Irene Huber, Special Education

Montevideo Middle School: Tracy Myers, 6-8th Grade

Mountain View Elementary School: Jesse Laase, 3rd Grade

Ottobine Elementary School: Kelly Lescanec, 4th Grade

Peak View Elementary School: Terri Smith, Kindergarten

Plains Elementary School: Amelia Guido, Art, Pre K- 5th Grade

Pleasant Valley Elementary School: Dawn Carcamo, Health and Physical Education

River Bend Elementary School: Morgan Bullis, Language Arts, Math, Science, Social Studies

South River Elementary School: Jackie Dunsmore, School Counselor

Spotswood High School: Chirstopher Hu, Science

Turner Ashby High School: Melissa Talley, Marketing

Wilbur Pence Middle School: Kim Dove, Social Studies

Harrisonburg Education Foundation is using National Teacher Appreciation Week to recognize the Harrisonburg City Public Schools Educators of the Year.

Traditionally, these professionals are celebrated at the HEF Breakfast of Champions reception. This year, HEF will deliver breakfast to each winner on Tuesday Each educator will receive a bundle with breakfast from Bittersweet Bakery, a box of Wheaties with their picture, a check, written resolution of their accomplishment and additional surprises. Each educator was nominated by his or her peers, and selected by a review committee.

The Teachers of the Year were:

Elon Rhodes Early Learning CenterL Kristi West, Pre-school

Bluestone Elementary: Sarah Rodgers, 3rd Grade

Keister Elementary School: Annette Fornadel, Kindergarten

Spotswood Elementary School: Leah Baker, 1st Grade

Smithland Elementary School: Andrea Nolley, Librarian

Stone Spring Elementary School: April Elliott, 3rd Grade

Waterman Elementary School: Kelly Shenk, Speech Therapist

Skyline Middle School: John Hostetter, 6th Grade English

Thomas Harrison Middle School: Nancy Aigner, 7th Grade English

Harrisonburg High School: Mary Strickler, 11th Grade English

Contact Megan Williams at 574-6272 or mwilliams@dnronline.com. Follow Megan on Twitter @DNR_Learn

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.