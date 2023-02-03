This story will be updated.
Three James Madison University students died, and two are critically injured, from a car crash near the West Virginia and Virginia state line on Thursday night.
The Hardy County Sheriff's Office said at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on W.Va. 259, near the state line.
Police said the car, which it didn't identify, was traveling south on W. Va. 259 when it hit a tree.
There were five people in the car, police said, all of whom were JMU students and 19-year-old men.
Police said three students were dead at the scene, and two — the driver and a passenger — were flown to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the wreck is still under investigation. It's unclear what led to the crash.
Neither the Hardy County Sheriff's Office nor JMU identified those involved in the crash.
"The university is currently working to confirm details with local authorities and the families of the students. Families of the students have been notified of the accident and the university is working to provide additional support," said a statement from JMU Vice President Tim Miller.
(1) comment
Luke Fergusson died
Baird Weisleder critcally injured
Nick Troutman critically injured
Either Weisleder or Troutman was driving.
