The proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail has received $3 million in federal funding with the passing of the $1.7 trillion bill Congress voted to approve last week.
A Dec. 21 press release issued by Virginia's U.S. senators, democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, said $3 million of the bill will be used by the Virginia Department of Transportation to complete the first phase of the Shenandoah Rail Trail project.
The 48.5-mile, multi-use recreational rail trail would pass along an inactive single-track railroad corridor through Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties, stretching between Broadway and Front Royal and through the incorporated towns of Timberville, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg.
Town councils for all nine incorporated towns, as well as each county’s board of supervisors, have signed resolutions supporting the trail.
"This is indeed the next step, and we're very happy to get it," said Don Hindman, project director for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership.
There's not yet a phase one of the Shenandoah Rail Trail project, Hindman said, but the next step is the design and engineering of the nearly 50-mile trail.
The inactive railroad corridor that the proposed rail trail would run along is owned by Norfolk Southern Corp., and Hindman said the partnership is still working to acquire the property.
The last trains that traveled on the track went north to Strasburg in 2007, south from Mount Jackson in 2014 and to Front Royal in 2020.
Officials have said that if acquired, the plan is to have the trail complete by 2030.
The proposed trail has also received funding from the General Assembly when it passed its budget in June. It allotted $93 million for multiuse trails, with some funding allocated for the acquisition of the corridor.
A September 2021 study completed by public finance economist Robert Cline found that acquisition of the corridor could cost between $15 million and $25 million.
Hindman said that in the months to come, the partnership will hold town meetings in the communities impacted by the trail to discuss the project with residents.
Meeting dates haven't yet been scheduled, he said.
