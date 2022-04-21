A 4-acre large-scale solar farm is being proposed behind Massanutten Resort’s indoor water park.
Great Eastern Waterpark LLC is requesting to merge two master plans to make way for a solar facility, according to county documents. Massanutten Resort is owned by Great Eastern Resort Associates.
The property is located on Adventure Drive, just southeast of the intersection of Bloomer Springs Road and Resort Drive. It is zoned for planned commercial development.
Because the planned solar array overlaps the boundary lines for both master plans, an amendment to combine the two was required, said Mike Shiflet, director of operations at Massanutten.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission will hear the request May 3.
Shiflet said energy from the solar facility will feed directly into the water park, and account for approximately 50% of its electricity. The array is expected to produce more than 1.9 million kilowatt hours per year.
“It’s a great thing for the water park,” Shiflet said.
Massanutten has both an indoor and outdoor water park. According to its website, the water park boasts a water fortress, inflatable attractions, body slides, pools, lazy river floats and hot tubs, and it has received numerous nationwide and state awards.
No proffers, or conditions, have been submitted yet for the proposed solar farm.
Design and engineering work for the panels is being managed by Secure Futures LLC of Staunton.
According to county documents, Massanutten expects the solar farm to be in operation for 30 to 40 years, and Great Eastern Waterpark LLC will be responsible for its decommissioning. The total cost for decommissioning, according to the plan, will be just over $30,000.
Massanutten Resort announced in March that it was planning to add three solar panel arrays, contributing to its sustainability efforts.
The other two installations are rooftop arrays on the resort’s Woodstone check-in building, and at its housekeeping department’s laundry property. Those two arrays are expected to produce more than 354,000 kilowatt hours of power per year.
When reached Wednesday, county officials representing District 5 said they would wait for more information about the plan before commenting.
