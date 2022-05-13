MOUNT CRAWFORD — Mount Crawford officials are proposing a $638,000 budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Town officials also seek to maintain the real estate tax rate at 7 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
By maintaining that rate, the town would bring in $27,500 in real estate tax for the upcoming fiscal year, according to town documents.
Mount Crawford also expects $18,000 in local sales tax revenues, $50,000 in meals tax revenue and $14,560 in personal property tax revenue for the 2023 fiscal year.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The town expects $130,000 for water, sewer and trash income for the 2023 fiscal year.
The budget allots $125,000 for the town's boat launch.
Mount Crawford will continue its agreement with the town of Bridgewater for police services. The cost for the upcoming year is $68,000, according to the proposed budget.
Bridgewater Police Department has patrolled the town of Mount Crawford since 2008.
Mount Crawford is proposing to spend $45,000 on water, $75,000 in infrastructure and $25,000 in sewer for the upcoming fiscal year.
Capital improvement projects are projected at $124,000 for the upcoming year.
A public hearing for Mount Crawford's proposed budget is at 7 p.m. on May 26 at Mount Crawford's Town Hall, 779 S. Main St.
