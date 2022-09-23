You might have seen a number of teens walking around in bright orange T-shirts in the Dayton, Bridgewater and Mount Crawford areas on Thursday and wondered why they weren’t in school.
About 800 students from Turner Ashby High School participated in Bridgewater Day of Service on Thursday and were dispatched into the community to complete projects in an effort to give back and improve their communities.
This was only the second year that Turner Ashby has hosted a Day of Service. The first Day of Service took place in the spring of 2019. It was a “huge success,” and there was every intention of continuing the service day, but the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow that to be possible, said Lindsey Cook, assistant principal at TAHS.
Cook is the organizer of the event but she credits the teachers and students and, of course, the communities for really taking the idea and running with it.
“It’s cool the TA community and everyone really pitches in,” Cook said.
Cook had a model from the 2019 Day of Service to work with this year. She contacted additional organizations to ask if the students of Turner Ashby could be of use. From there, Cook pushed out those lists to teachers who then chose a location that they wanted to help out at. After that, teachers involved the students. Students were encouraged to pick a favorite teacher to work with or an organization that they are passionate about, Cook said.
“We gave them time to sign up and work through the details,” Cook said.
On Thursday buses picked up students who were volunteering at locations too far to walk. Those who could walk, did. Locations included Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company, Bridgewater Retirement Community, Cats Cradle, Hope Distributed, all of the middle and elementary schools in the area, Rockingham County Fairgrounds, Bridgewater mini golf course and town hall.
Service activities included painting, cleaning, trash pickup and more.
Some students opted to stay behind at Turner Ashby and give back to their school. Freshman Tristan Cepp spent the day cleaning out the band room, a class and activity in which he participates.
When asked why he wanted to participate in the Day of Service, Cepp said, “Because band is awesome.”
Cook said it doesn’t take any real selling to see the strong participation the Day of Service garnered on Thursday.
“Teachers and students love to be a part of it and so does this community,” Cook said. “It’s a big day, but it’s not my big day. It’s the teachers’ and students’ big day.”
