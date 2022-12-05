BRIDGEWATER — Daniel Daff had Main Street Bridgewater down to a science.
From toy cars decorated to represent the Bridgewater Police Department and the Virginia State Police, to ambulances resembling the volunteer Bridgewater Rescue Squad, to a miniature Carlyle Whitelow statue waving to a toy school bus outside of Dairy Queen, Daniel Daff said he hoped his 16-foot-long, small-scale Bridgewater replica would be relatable to people at Turner Ashby High School.
“All this stuff is truly authentic to Bridgewater,” he said.
The replica was one of many displays at the 3rd annual Turner Ashby Young Farmers Association and FFA Chapter Farm and Toy Sale, held in the high school’s commons area on Saturday.
“It’s a hobby that goes all over the country,” said event organizer Charlie Craun.
A lifelong Bridgewater resident, Daniel Daff said the display was something him and his daughter, 13-year-old Kaylin, worked on together. The exhibit showcased Bridgewater staples such as rides and games at a lawn party, Randy’s Do It Best Hardware, Fisher’s Auto Parts Store and the IGA, and the 7-Eleven and Southern States convenience stores with gas prices displayed as of last week.
He was able to incorporate his own business, Handy Dan’s Landscaping, in the display.
“It just gives the presentation more of a realism to it,” said Turner Ashby 9th grade student and FFA member Laurel Armstrong, who judged the exhibits with fellow FFA members Ivy Showalter and Jess Jordan.
Daniel Daff said he started participating in toy displays when he was growing up, and “thought it was so cool.” The father-daughter duo come up with ideas to add to the display each year, he said.
“Every time I go to Hobby Lobby, I think, ‘What can I get to add to it?’” Daniel Daff said.
He estimated that he spent about $800 over time to create the display. He’s able to capture the details with the help of friends, and by using a Cricut machine.
“It’s spending time with my daughter,” Daniel Daff said. “We look back at it and say, ‘Wow, that’s awesome.’”
Overseeing the two rooms in Turner Ashby’s commons area, Craun said toy shows are “a family hobby.” He said his family had been involved in the events for the past 30 years.
“People take a lot of time and effort to put all that stuff together,” Craun said.
The Rockingham County show has gotten bigger every year, and draws vendors from all over the East Coast, Craun said. It will continue “as long as people enjoy it,” he said.
“It just kind of brings everybody together, and keeps the spirit of farming going,” he said. “...It’s a fun hobby.”
Clay Shantz, a 10th grade student and treasurer of the Turner Ashby FFA, created a display that wasn’t based on his family’s farm, but included toy tractors that his family has.
“I’ve always liked farm toys,” he said. “I saw displays and thought they were cool, and I realized I could do it at TA.”
Shantz also helped his grandfather sell items at Saturday’s show, too. Like others, he attributed his love for farm toys to his family.
“It’s cool that [my grandfather and I] both like them,” Shantz said. “Had I not had farm toys, I never would have gotten into it.”
