Sometimes the most important question someone can ask you, or you can ask yourself is, “Why not?”
When Bridgewater College decided to get rid of the school’s equestrian program and lay off the coach, Mary Monaco, the team’s president, just assumed that was it. The cut was part of an overhaul process by BC to streamline and eliminate programs to make room for programs officials deemed more in-demand and profitable.
The four teams that encompassed the program were set to be cut at the end of June this year, and part of that meant that students could no longer board their horses at the Bridgewater College Equestrian Center.
The news came in fall of last year and it was quite the shock, Monaco said. They had some idea that the program might be downsized but not eliminated completely.
“We were blindsided,” Monaco said. “Even the coach was unaware of the scope of it. We were devastated.”
Monaco and her teammates started a petition that received over 4,000 signatures asking President David Bushman to bring the program back. While he granted them an audience and heard their pleas, ultimately the men’s soccer team was the only program that was saved from the chopping block.
Monaco met with department heads for athletics and student life, to see what, if anything, could be done. The idea was to resurrect the program under the header of “club” instead of “team.” But neither department seemed suited, and told Monaco that too much research needed to be done, and she left the meeting this past spring even more assured that there would be no program for the 2021-22 school year.
She met with Jerry Schurink, director of National Collegiate Equestrian Association riding for the Equestrian Center, about the situation and to inquire if she could take lessons with him privately in order to keep riding this fall.
“I don’t think there is any way to have a team this fall,” Monaco told Schurink.
“Why not? Find a barn that will take you and do the research,” the director told her.
That “Why not?” stuck with Monaco. Why not, indeed. She had been tackling this situation for almost a year, why not keep trying?
Monaco followed the advice and found two barns for horse boarding and riding that agreed to let the Bridgewater College Equestrian Club meet and practice — Simmons Sport Horses in Mount Solon and Cedar Creek Stables in Staunton.
The former will be used for riding and jumping and the latter for upper level dressage training, Monaco said.
With that solved, she turned her attention to the biggest problem: They had no coach or in-house trainer to lead the club.
Monaco had been thinking about this program constantly and one night it seeped into her dreams.
“Assistant coach Melanie Vest had been coaching us,” Monaco said. “I woke up at 3 a.m. in tears one night. And I thought, why not?”
That night she made a note in her phone, and in the next days came up with lesson outlines. She sat Vest down and said, “I have a job for you.”
On June 30, the program’s “termination date” came and went and they were more than ready to relaunch the equestrian program under the club name.
Vest has formed her own LLC and will be coaching three of the four teams. She and Monaco worked hard over the summer to create a program that will allow every rider at Bridgewater to continue to have opportunities to learn and compete.
At the first club meeting, Monaco surprised the riders with the announcement that Vest would be their coach once again, and then brought Vest out.
“There were quite a few tears,” Monaco said. She is once again the club president, and a graduate student this year.
The club will run very much like it once did at Bridgewater College. The biggest change is that it is now self-funded and student-run. They will still compete against other teams and clubs.
It was a lot of work to get to this point — students move back onto campus beginning Aug. 19 — but it was worth it, Monaco said.
Last fall when she read the email saying the equestrian program at BC would be no more, Monaco asked “Why? Why us?” Sometimes all it takes is the addition of one word to change a perspective and situation. Because, why not?
