BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Town Council will wait to take action on a proposed rezoning and master plan amendment request from Bridgewater Retirement Community after concerns were raised during Tuesday’s meeting.
Before a scheduled joint public hearing on the request, Town Manager Jay Litten told council members that town staff received a “significant amount of emails” regarding the request.
With additional time needed to review comments, Litten said he did not expect Planning Commission to provide a recommendation in time for council to take action.
Bridgewater Retirement Community is seeking to amend its master plan to include 10 properties it has acquired in the last few years. The request also included a rezoning of one property from R-2 to R-3, which is required to be adopted into the master plan.
Town Planner Gwen Gottfried said the properties are already owned by Bridgewater Retirement Community and will continue to be used for residential use. There are no plans for construction.
“All properties are continuing its current use,” Gottfried said. “In order to change its use, [Bridgewater Retirement Community] would have to amend its master plan again.”
In an interview with the Daily News-Record on Monday, Crista Cabe, director of marketing and sales for Bridgewater Retirement Community, said the reasoning behind the master plan amendment and rezoning request is to consolidate property that has been purchased by BRC over the years into one zoning district.
A majority of the properties included in the request are rental units that can be leased to anyone, not exclusively Bridgewater Retirement Community residents, Cabe said. There are three properties currently rented by BRC residents, and two properties that will be rented out soon.
Gottfried said property at 412 N. Liberty St. will be demolished, filled in and seeded.
Bridgewater Retirement Community is also requesting to add a roughly 21-acre undeveloped parcel for the use of a natural area with a walking trail. The property is adjacent to Victoria Drive and Tiffany Drive.
Rodney Alderfer, president of BRC, said there are no plans to build a development at this time.
The property that received the most comments during Tuesday’s hearing was 202 Dinkel Ave., which is proposed to be rezoned from R-2 moderate density residential to R-3 medium to high density residential development.
Christine Kiracofe, an adjacent property owner, told council members they should consider the “long-term effects to all residents” when taking action on the request.
“R-2 allows them to have two dwelling units. R-3 will allow developments in the future,” she said.
Kiracofe asked Town Council not to approve the rezoning request out of convenience for BRC.
Gottfried read four written comments to council, including one from Dale and Paula Wilfong, who asked council to keep the R-2 zoning for 202 Dinkel Ave. as is.
In an emailed statement, the Wilfongs said council should consider what draws people to the community, and changes to the residential setting will “hinder the desire for our neighbors to habitat on Dinkel Avenue.”
Maureen Pearson said she opposes any additional changes to residential zoning or anything that will make it difficult for people to reside in Bridgewater.
Philip and Sue Hutchinson said there is already concern over heavy traffic and excessive speed on Dinkel Avenue, and council should consider studying those factors before voting on the rezoning request.
Town Council is likely to vote on the request during its July meeting to allow time for comments to be reviewed.
