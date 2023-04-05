BROADWAY — Broadway Town Council on Tuesday removed the age restriction on the Trimble Heights subdivision — a property with a long history in the town.
Tirrenia, LLC, sought to remove the age restriction from the subdivision, which is located off Freemont Circle. The subdivision was approved in 2006 as a 144-unit, high-end neighborhood for adults ages 55 and older.
However, only four units were built before construction ceased. Town officials attribute the lack of development in part to the 2008 housing market crash.
The original developer of Trimble Heights went bankrupt in 2011. Eight years later, town council and planning commission considered removing the age restriction during a hearing, but officials said the planning commission wasn’t able to provide a recommendation to town council at the hearing, and the request to remove the age restriction never came up again.
In March, a hearing was held for Tirrenia's request. The planning commission recommended approval, but town council tabled the matter. Although advertised for the development to be for people ages 55 and older, town manager Kyle O'Brien clarified the restriction was previously lowered to ages 45 and older. By law, the development would have needed 20% of its units without an age restriction and 80% of the units with the requirement.
On Tuesday, town council voted to remove the age restriction, O'Brien said.
"The only thing before them was the age restriction, and so that's gone," O'Brien said.
But even if the age restriction was sustained, Tirrenia and its owner, David Rao of Linville, would still be allowed to build homes on the property.
Rao has said he wanted to remove the age restriction to permit him to build homes for a larger group of buyers. The homes would be in the 1,600 to 1,700 square foot size range and priced in the low $300,000 range.
He hopes to start construction of six to eight homes this spring. The buildings would look similar to the four existing units, he said.
