GROTTOES — After the world was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, everything since has been working toward getting back to normal.
Schools have worked especially hard to return students to a learning environment that resembles the one they experienced before the pandemic. For the most part, they’ve gotten there.
But there is one staple at South River Elementary School that took three years to return — its annual agriculture day, a staple at the school prior to the pandemic.
“Today is a special day,” said Jackie Dunsmore, the school counselor who has organized ag day in the past.
The goal of ag day has always been to expose students to all aspects of the agriculture industry, which is a lot more vast than a lot of people realize. The Southland mobile dairy trailer was present, and students were able to see a cow being milked.
The Harrisonburg Farmers Market made its first appearance on Thursday. A former principal, Mark Heeler, was present to read to students about agriculture. The East Rockingham High School FFA was there to give presentations to students and get them interested in FFA.
The local soil and water conservation organization was present to talk about being good stewards of the land that farmers cultivate.
“We are surrounded by agriculture,” Dunsmore said. “I think the great quality of life we have [in this area] is due to it. I want our students to be educated about agriculture. There is a lot of misinformation out there, and I hope this will help them support agriculture.”
And what would an ag day be without animals? Two members of the Massanutten Technical Center’s FFA were present at South River Elementary School on Thursday to show two sheep, two goats and a days-old brown Jersey cow. The latter is very small and still being bottle fed.
Jessica Dove is a junior at MTC and attends Broadway High School. She is a part of the agriculture production program at MTC. They spend some of their days in the classroom learning about the practical, legal and business sides of agriculture. But they spend most of their days on a farm close to Broadway High School.
“I want to go into something with animals,” Dove said. “I don’t know what, but definitely animals.”
Jaelynn Keeler is a senior at MTC and attends Turner Ashby High School. She has grown up on a farm where mostly horses and cattle were raised. She wanted to be a part of the agriculture production program at MTC to learn more about raising smaller animals like goats and sheep.
“I want to take over the farm one day,” Keeler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.