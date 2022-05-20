ELKTON — Community members expressed support and dismay over a decision to move the Elkton Area Community Center's pool tables following allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by some regular players.
Sixteen people — and an alleged victim who sent a prepared statement read by a community center staff member — addressed Elkton Town Council on Monday about the issue, which led staff to draft a proposed community center code of conduct. Council tabled the code of conduct at the meeting.
Critics say the move was unnecessary and the decision made too hastily and without transparency, while supporters felt it was the right thing to do after witnessing inappropriate comments to patrons using exercise areas near the pool tables.
Elkton Town Manager Greg Lunsford said the tables were relocated because "management felt that the new location was more appropriate," but declined further comment.
The Daily News-Record has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for more information.
The Move
Lunsford confirmed the pool tables were moved on Sunday from the large open-air room of the facility containing exercise equipment to a separate room.
Addressing Town Council, Julia Monger, who identified herself as an employee of the center, said the issue is more serious than just placement of pool tables, but instead about "protecting the next citizen of this community from sexual harassment or physical assault."
"There are genuinely good people whose lives have been disturbed due to the action of their fellow players, and for them I am apologetic," she said. "I stand behind my higher-ups in their decision to move the pool tables to protect me at my place of employment and every other citizen that walks through the doors."
Wes Walls said the facility is a great asset and participants have always been courteous, but game tables and exercise equipment should be separated.
"There's nothing wrong with the game of pool, and in fact, there's nothing wrong with the gentlemen playing pool, or the women, boys and girls," he said. "But you've got to have a separation."
He proposed expanding the community center, due to the facility's growth in membership and to create a place where all users can feel comfortable.
Bette Goodson, who teaches a class at the center, said she was ashamed of the way the situation was handled.
"That makes Elkton look very foolish all over again," she said. "And I hate that. I hate that, when Elkton is torn down and made to look bad, but I know what a wonderful community of people this is."
Tearfully, James Fielding told council that the pool players are like a family, and the group helped him through tough times in his life, including the death of his son.
"Why couldn't we all get together and come to compromise, and worked out something?" Fielding said. "But no, it was all done in secret."
Clara Secrist, who said she had been using the community center for years, disapproved with the tables being moved and disagreed with the allegations. She suggested that community center members take a vote as to where they'd like the pool tables.
"Not once has anyone ever said anything to me that upset me at the pool tables," she said. "Most of everything that has been said has been said in good fun, because we all get a laugh out of it."
Others raised concerns of transparency and said town staff should have addressed the situation immediately if the allegations were true.
Lunsford said a pool player accused of inappropriate conduct was confronted and "left on his own accord." He said the town has conferred with legal counsel and spent money to address the situation.
"We're not allowed to talk about it, and I would think you guys wouldn't want us talking about it," Lunsford said. "Just because you don't hear it, doesn't mean something isn't happening."
Code Of Conduct
Town Council tabled the proposed code of conduct to allow for the facility's advisory board to review the document.
The code would be effective immediately, if approved, and require all members and day-pass holders to sign the document, acknowledging their understanding of the rules.
The proposed code of conduct states participants should not disrupt any programs, events or classes, and refrain from any indecent conduct including profanity, harassment, discrimination, threats or offensive remarks.
Intimidating, yelling or belittling staff members are also prohibited, as well as sexual comments toward staff members.
Staff will enforce the code of conduct.
Violators may be subject to a verbal warning or a temporary suspension from the community center. Repeat violators could face a permanent suspension.
Police enforcement will be implemented if deemed necessary, according to the proposal.
