While out in the field, Cory Guilliams can identify any bird he hears without ever seeing it, and when he does land his eyes on the bird, he can describe what it looks like from dozens of yards away.
That is one of the specialty traits he brings to the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Harrisonburg as a district conservationist, along with other employees in the office.
“We all have our roles, but also specialty areas and different personalities,” Guilliams said.
Inside the office, indoor plants line nearly every inch of cubicle space closest to the lights, and muddy boots can be found at employees’ desks. Outside is an area of outdoor plants that have been labeled for visitors to see.
In the middle of the building is a row of filing cabinets filled with local project information dating back decades.
But the work being done at the office isn’t always plant identification and taking phone calls. Most days conservationists spend nearly 60% of their time in the field and 40% at the office.
“We don’t get enough fieldwork,” Guilliams said jokingly.
As a USDA service center, the Harrisonburg office provides technical assistance through cost-sharing programs to help local farmers and producers get involved in environmentally friendly projects, such as best management practices.
Those who participate in the programs offered by the USDA can receive reimbursement once completed and approved by the department. With Rockingham County being an agricultural powerhouse in Virginia, Guilliams said the Harrisonburg office has the “highest workload in the state.”
When broken down, there are seven employees who work for the NRCS department and roughly seven employees who work for the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, which shares the office space.
“[The soil and water conservation district] exists because we exist and vice versa,” Guilliams said. “They implement state funding and we implement federal funding, so majority of our projects we do in tandem.”
As a district conservationist, Guilliams coordinates and oversees projects being handled by the NCRS while frequently checking in on projects personally.
“Projects we see are building fences, installing water systems for livestock, manure practices, stream crossings and more,” he said. “At any given time, we could have more than 150 active projects that we are managing from a federal level and another 50 projects on the state level.”
Guilliams said that due to a warmer winter, projects that were pushed back from 2018 to 2019 are now getting caught up.
A few of those projects focus on stream management and keeping livestock out of ponds, streams and other waterways.
On Thursday, Guilliams started his day by checking on two projects in Rockingham County that involved fencing and stream exclusion. First stop was Timber Hill Farm to observe changes that needed to be made that were identified during Guilliams’ last visit two weeks prior.
Driving around in a white truck, Guilliams circled the perimeter of the property to see how the fencing project was coming along. During the drive around, he also stopped to check on recently installed water troughs to make sure they were working properly and that water was flowing.
Every project performed with the NRCS has to meet specific guidelines to be considered for reimbursement. For water troughs, that means installing a concrete pad surrounding the trough and laying stone around the concrete. Guilliams said that practice is in place to prevent a cow from damaging the area and preventing the trough from being leveled.
“This is a very common practice,” he said. “We put in around 100 in any given year.”
Next door was the second project Guilliams was touching base with, this time with Christopher Houff, who also had water trough and fencing projects underway.
One project that was new was the installation of a stream crossing to keep livestock from crossing into streams and to prevent the eroding of stream banks.
While contractors are hired to handle some projects, Guilliams said Houff had been working on the fence installment by himself.
“Conservation is a multi-person effort,” he said. “Teamwork is critical to getting work on the ground.”
It took nearly an hour to check in on the two projects before heading back to the office for the next line of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.