Those who own property along the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail route will have options should they choose to join lawsuits against the federal government regarding the project’s land acquisition.
Lauren McKenty, an attorney with Flint Cooper in Edwardsville, Ill., said the firm is notifying those who own property along the railway that they may have a Fifth Amendment claim against the federal government for the taking of property for the project.
Earlier this month, Stewart, Wald and McCulley — a Missouri-based law firm — said in a statement that it expects to file a lawsuit on the landowners’ behalf when the federal government approves the conversion of a 48.5-mile stretch of railroad line from Broadway to Front Royal for the Shenandoah Rail Trail.
Like Stewart, Wald and McCulley, McKenty said Flint Cooper’s suit would not hinder the progress of the Shenandoah Rail Trail.
“It’s solely against the federal government and is for compensation under the Fifth Amendment,” she said.
The Virginia General Assembly on June 1 approved the commonwealth’s budget, which included funding to purchase a dormant Norfolk Southern line to establish the Shenandoah Rail Trail. The trail has received endorsements from the seven incorporated towns it runs through, as well as Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
McKenty said rails-to-trails acquisitions fall under the National Trails System Act, which authorizes abandoned railroad corridors to be converted to public recreational trails. The Fifth Amendment states that the government can’t take private property for public use without paying just compensation, and landowners are often unaware of the rail conversion, McKenty said.
If a landowner does not make a claim for compensation, the government will not pay them for the property used for the trail, she said.
McKenty said her firm has 11 clients, and interested landowners can contact the firm directly. Informational meetings are slated to be held in early September.
