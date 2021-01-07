GROTTOES — Grottoes Town Council has 45 days to fill a vacancy and the clock is ticking.
During Tuesday’s reorganization meeting, Town Council briefly discussed the status of filling Jo Plaster’s seat on council after she was elected mayor in November.
Plaster officially resigned from council on Dec. 31 at midnight, with council accepting her letter of resignation Tuesday.
Council has until Feb. 14 to fill the vacant seat as stated by the town’s charter, according to interim Town Manager Joe Paxton.
“The goal is to have someone appointed by the February meeting,” he said.
Advertisements for the position first appeared in the Daily News-Record on Dec. 26 stating the town will accept resumes and letters of interest from residents. Those interested would serve until Nov. 2 — the next general election.
Paxton said Wednesday that the deadline to apply for the position is today. As of Wednesday morning, no applications had been received.
“It’s council’s job to fill the vacancy,” he said.
If no applications are received, Paxton said council would likely discuss extending the deadline during its upcoming Monday meeting.
While Town Council adjusts to its own changes with a newly elected mayor and two new council members, Mark Sterling and Michael Kohl, Paxton is also settling into his temporary role as town manager.
Paxton said he started the position on Nov. 30. His contract between the town and The Berkley Group will allow him to stay as interim town manager until April 15.
The Berkley Group is a local government consulting firm that offers experts specializing in various roles of local government administration and departments.
While Paxton works to assist the town in its needs, he will be working on a part-time basis for two days a week.
Paxton replaces Nathan Garrison, who assumed the town manager position in June 2018 and resigned on Oct. 14, according to former Mayor Emily Holloway.
Holloway said on Nov. 10 that Garrison resigned to accept a position at the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, where he now works as a planner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.