The application period has opened up for local nonprofit agencies seeking funding from Rockingham County.
Assistant County Administrator Trish Davidson announced last week that the county's community contributions process is now open for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023.
To be considered for funding, Rockingham County requires nonprofit organizations to submit applications, which are available on the county's website, by Nov. 18.
The funding comes from Rockingham County's general fund budget. Projects must benefit a group of people and be administered by an agency, organization or business, according to county documents.
A review committee will evaluate the applications and make recommendations on which should receive funding.
The Board of Supervisors has identified five focus areas to provide funding: crisis intervention and diversion, improved quality of human services, homelessness prevention and self-sustainability, cultural development, and civic and community involvement.
The application asks nonprofits how much money they are seeking and how many clients they serve, and to describe their organization.
It also asks why funding from the county is necessary and to describe the effect on the agency's services if the county does not fund the request.
Rockingham County's budget for the 2023 fiscal year includes $320,400 for 28 local nonprofit agencies.
Valley Program for Aging Services was awarded $38,000, and First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence was allotted $25,000. Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Friendship Industries and Rockingham ASAP received $20,000 each.
The county's budget included $19,000 for the Collins Center, and $15,000 each for Blue Ridge Free Clinic, Open Doors and Our Community Place. Blue Ridge CASA for Children got $12,500.
Agencies getting $10,000include Adagio House, Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, Cross Keys Equine Therapy, Plains Area Daycare Center, Strength in Peers and Way to Go.
Arts Council of the Valley, Elkton Area United Services, Generations Crossing, Rockingham County Fair, Skyline Literacy and Valley Associates for Independent Living got $5,000 each.
Agencies getting $2,500 include Blue Ridge Legal Services, Elkton Downtown Revitalization, Rockingham Historical Society and Explore More. Fort Harrison Inc. is getting $900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.