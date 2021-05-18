Almost every year, building principals get shifted around for a number of reasons. Some take positions in central office or they retire or move on to another school division or even a new career.
As the current school year winds down, principals and assistant principals make their decisions about the fall and let their supervisors know so that a replacement can be hired and approved by the School Board.
There are a number of changes for both Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools, and there will likely be more down the road.
“We should be appointing a new assistant principal at Skyline Middle School at Tuesday’s School Board meeting and we have one open leadership role at Harrisonburg High School remaining,” said Shawn Printz, director of human resources for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
For Rockingham County Public Schools, the principal of Peak View Elementary School — Marcy Williams — will move into a new position in central office, supervisor of compliance and policy, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Amy Painter, principal at Linville-Edom Elementary School, will also be moving into a position in central office. Painter will be the director of federal programs, Scheikl said.
And finally, Eric Baylor, principal at East Rockingham High School, will move into the position of workplace learning experience coordinator in central office, according to Scheikl.
These positions have been advertised and the School Board will approve Scheikl’s recommendation at a meeting in the future.
Scheikl said he anticipates there will be additional leadership positions that will need reappointment, but those are not nailed down at this point.
The Rockingham County School Board will meet next on Monday at 7 p.m. at Massanutten Technical Center.
