ELKTON — Myers Ford’s success never drove off the lot.
Nor did it waver from the family line.
The Elkton staple is in its 69th year of operation, and its former owner Don Myers — son of Myers Ford patriarch John J. Myers and father of the business’s current co-owner, Lisa Myers Good — recently celebrated his 80th birthday.
Although retired, Don Myers still has the drive. His eyes light up when talking about the business.
“We have excellent service, we have good honest salespeople — we have an excellent product,” he said.
A Life Selling Cars
Don Myers grew up in Rockingham County and graduated from Montevideo High School.
For two years, he worked at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but came home every weekend to sell cars while his dad was company president.
In 1968, he became a general manager at Myers Ford. He served in that role for 25 years.
“I just enjoyed meeting with people and talking with them, and talking cars, and finding a vehicle suited for them,” he said.
He worked at Myers Ford alongside his brothers when their father was company president. Don Myers said the family worked well together.
One of the biggest moves in the business’s history came in 1985, when it changed spots from downtown Elkton to its current location on U.S. 33.
“That meant a lot more traffic, a lot more business,” Don Myers said.
In 2003, Don Myers became company president, in what he called a “very smooth transition.” He would retire from the business three years later.
“I just always like cars ... That is a profession, and I did it because I liked it also,” Don Myers said.
Grown Over Time
Myers Ford has “grown considerably” over time, Don Myers said.
“Of course, cars are a lot more technical and sophisticated than they were 15 years ago,” Don Myers said.
The customer is more educated about the product they’re seeking than they were before, he said. Trucks seem to be the best seller.
“People use it as a second car now,” Myers said.
The key to Myers Ford’s success, Don Myers said, is that its salespeople believe in what they’re selling. Salespeople also need to have good customer service skills, he said.
One of his favorite parts of his job was seeing satisfied customers, Myers said.
“I miss my employees and I miss my customers,” Myers said. “But I don’t miss the stress.”
Now Myers Ford is in its third generation, with Don Myers’ daughter, Lisa Myers Good and her cousin, John Myers III, at the helm. Lisa Myers Good started in 2002 and was Myers Ford’s first female salesperson, Don Myers said.
“I’ve always valued the small-family business model,” Lisa Myers Good said. “It’s nice to carry on the tradition and do something I enjoy.”
