The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences has confirmed the state's first positive case of highly positive avian influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County.
According to VDACS, samples from the flock tested positive at the state's regional animal health laboratory in Harrisonburg. Samples were also sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
VDACS said it is working closely with the Virginia Poultry Federation and the USDA on a joint incident response. State officials quarantined the affected premises and are performing additional surveillance and testing within a 10-kilometer radius around the affected flock.
The 25,000 birds on the affected property were killed to prevent the spread of the disease, according to VDOCS. Birds from the flock won't enter the food system.
"Poultry is the Commonwealth’s top agricultural commodity and protecting this industry remains our top priority," VDACS Commissioner Joe Guthrie said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the Virginia Poultry Federation, and other industry partners, to ensure strict biosecurity protocols are in place for Virginia poultry producers and poultry products that are shipped in and out of the state."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk for highly positive avian influenza for the general public to be low. Proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses, including highly positive avian influenza, according to VDACS.
Highly positive avian influenza, however, is a serious threat to poultry farms and owners of backyard flocks, VDACS said.
Those involved with poultry production, from small backyard non-commercial flocks to large commercial production, should review their biosecurity protocol for the health of their birds, and prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, according to VDACS. Information can be found on the USDA's website.
Because wild birds can be infected with viruses without appearing sick, people should minimize direct contact with wild birds by using gloves, according to VDACS. If contact occurs, individuals should wash their hands with soap and water, and change clothing before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds. Hunters should dress game birds in the field whenever possible, VDACS said, and practice good biosecurity to prevent any potential disease spread.
People can report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to the state veterinarian’s office at 804-692-0601 or at vastatevet@vdacs.virginia.gov.
