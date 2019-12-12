BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater residents will soon be able to reach town staff any time of the day after Town Manager Jay Litten announced that B-Connected will be available 24/7 as soon as Monday.
Litten told council members Tuesday the decision to make B-Connected available around the clock was due to a water leak on Nov. 23 that left the town without water for several hours.
“As you may know, a fair portion of the town lost water service for a few hours on Nov. 23,” Litten said. “The culprit was a massive water leak at Marshalls, which drained 810,00 gallons of water from our system in a very short period of time.”
Litten said it took several hours to identify where the source of the leak was due to Marshalls not reporting the leak in time.
Bob Holton, assistance town manager for public works, told council that the leak was difficult to find because it never reached the surface and stayed below ground.
“Once we shut off water to their facility, the system began to re-pressurize and service was restored,” Litten said.
Due to the incident happening during a weekend, it became difficult for residents to reach town staff to report the water outage.
“Some called the police department, water plant, or B-Connected and some sent messages on Facebook,” Litten said. “The incident got us thinking about a remedy for after-hours phone calls. This would allow a resident to report a problem to a live voice, who would then send us notification about the call.”
Litten said the 24/7 connection would be starting today or Monday.
The council was also notified that the hotel feasibility study approved in June would be starting in the next few days.
The hotel feasibility study grant through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Program for $30,000 will be used to identify what the town needs to pitch toward prospective purchasers.
Town staff has been looking to sell lots on Don Litten Parkway for the last several years, looking into restaurants and hotels, according to Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager.
The 5-acre property is valued at $679,000.
With the help of the study, the town will know how many rooms a hotel can hold, according to Wilmer, but the town is hoping to have 70 to 100 rooms in the hotel.
The study is expected to last for three months with RevPar Companies conducting the study.
