It’s been four months since the spotted lanternfly flew its way into conversation at a Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, but as more populations are found, concern continues to grow.
During an interview with the Daily News-Record on Thursday, Michael Wallace, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, not only confirmed nymphs and adult spotted lanternflies were found in Albemarle County in the last week, but in Rockingham County as well.
“Well, that’s bad news,” said Curt Hartman, president of Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater.
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that is destructive to trees, crops and other plantings.
Last week, VDACS received a report from a Virginia Cooperative Extension office stating a spotted lanternfly was found 500 feet in the county near the Page County border, Wallace said.
Nymphs, or adolescent spotted lanternflies, and adults were found in the area, and surveying is being conducted.
Wallace said no spotted lanternfly eggs have been found in Rockingham or Albemarle counties.
Rockingham and Albemarle counties are two of the most recent localities to receive reports of pest sightings as the spotted lanternfly spreads across the region.
“It’s wreaking havoc, and we don’t really have a solution,” Hartman said.
Since being found in Winchester in 2018, the spotted lanternfly — easily identified with its spotted wings and bright red color — has been detected in the counties of Prince William, Frederick, Warren, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Augusta. Individual spotted lanternflies have also been found in the counties of Madison and Fauquier, but no infestation is present, according to a map created by the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program last updated on April 6.
“It is spreading,” Wallace said. “Obviously, it’s a big concern and something we are trying to get ahead of.”
Spotted lanternflies are commonly found on trees of heaven, maple trees, wild grape vines and heavily forested areas, but can also be found on cars or RVs. It can affect agrotourism such as wineries, as well as stone, gravel and trucking industries.
Lee Hartman, Bluestone Vineyard winemaker, said the vineyard has several trees of heaven located on the property, which are being checked regularly.
Being in the winery industry, Lee Hartman has been watching the spotted lanternfly move farther south and has taken extra measures to search for the pest on the property.
“They can whip out entire vineyard blocks,” he said. “It goes after the vine itself and that is something terrifying. Something you planted a decade ago could disappear.”
Lee Hartman said the best defense against spotted lanternflies is being aware of what they look like. At Bluestone Vineyard, employees know the various stages of the bug’s life so it can properly be identified.
Early detection of the spotted lanternfly is key to a rapid response to eliminate the insect. Anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly should report it to VDACS, kill it or keep it until it can be confirmed it is a spotted lanternfly.
To make a report, contact spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov.
