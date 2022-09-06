LINVILLE — Lee Bixler spent his 70th birthday raising a barn on a historic property on Saturday in the high heat.
It may not be the kind of birthday that most people wish for, but after 45 years of restoring, salvaging and relocating properties, it felt like just another day in the office.
Saturday marked the second time in recent years that the Lincoln Homestead in Linville was open for the public to take a look and relive the history.
The original two-story, federal-style structure was built by Jacob Lincoln, the great-uncle of President Abraham Lincoln, in about the 1800s. Jacob Lincoln was the only ”son of John Lincoln of Virginia, to stay in Virginia,” according to the Lincoln Homestead website. John Lincoln, great-grandfather to the 16th president, originally moved to Virginia in 1768.
In November 2019, the homestead was purchased by Benjamin and Sarah Bixler, two local teachers. They had previously lived in Linville and driven past the property located on Va. 42 just passed the turn for Linville-Edom Elementary School, as well as Singers Glen.
The Bixlers love the character of old houses, and when they saw the Lincoln Homestead up for sale, they knew it was meant to be.
“History is important to us, and living in the Valley and learning about different time periods,” Sarah Bixler said. “History matters to us and it matters to the present day.”
The home needed extensive renovation, and Sarah and Benjamin lived on the property part time before the family, including three children, moved there in July 2021.
Although Sarah Bixler says it’s a joy and honor to own and live at the Lincoln Homestead, it has been much work for the entire Bixler family to get it where they want it to be.
“We lived this project,” Bixler said. “It’s been a good experience for our family.”
As much as they could maintain its historic foundation and details, the Bixler family has. There are framed cutouts throughout the house showing original brick and where the former owners had signed the wall. The floors, fireplaces and staircases harken back to a historic time.
After purchasing the property in 2019, the Bixlers opened the house to the public in February 2020, following the observance of Abraham Lincoln‘s birthday in a cemetery not far from the property.
Sarah and Benjamin Bixler were shocked to find when they returned from the observance a line of people waiting outside their doors to see the house. They had only planned an open house of a few hours, and even in that cold, February day, it is estimated that 600 people came by, Sarah Bixler said.
Seeing the response and the obvious interest in the property, Bixler planned for another open house that could take place all day. Of course, this plan was postponed until it was safe with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many came out on Saturday to not only tour the property but to also see the beginning of the raising of a historic barn.
Lee Bixler spent his career taking down or salvaging old buildings. He estimates that in 45 years he’s taken down more than 100 structures.
The barn being raised on the Lincoln Homestead property was salvaged and taken down from Pennsylvania. It is estimated that the original barn was constructed in 1900.
Bixler spent a day tagging every beam and every part of the barn. It took two days to take down and then was transported via tractor-trailer to Linville.
Bixler said the hope is to have a roof over the structure by October.
Volunteers came out and worked in two shifts to raise a lot of the foundation the barn needs.
The barn, another piece of history, should join the Lincoln Homestead in its completion at the beginning of 2023.
