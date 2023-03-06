The Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership has established an endowed scholarship at Bridgewater College for students on the autism spectrum, college officials announced Friday.
The scholarship will first be awarded in the 2023-24 academic year, one year after Bridgewater College launched its academic and social experience program. The program, officials say, is a student-centered, individual support program for students on the autism spectrum.
Officials say the program is one of few of its kind in the commonwealth. In its first year, the program has supported nine students and is preparing to support four more in the coming academic year. As part of the program, students are connected with peer mentors, academic coaching, small group social events and career counseling, as well as early move-in and personalized guidance to assist adjusting to college.
“Because the BASE program was new and we are all about community, we asked ourselves, ‘Where can we be the most impactful?’ The scholarship was one way we can do that,” said Leila Cosby Longcor, a board member for the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership, in a statement. “Our biggest hope is that it raises awareness for the program. These students are some of our thinkers and inventors, and we want to help build them for success.”
The fund will provide an annual scholarship to a student who self-identifies with autism spectrum disorder to Bridgewater College’s academic support and disability services office, officials said.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support and partnership we will have with SVAP in establishing an endowed scholarship for students with autism at the College,” said Margaret Benavides, disability and Bridgewater College’s academic and social experience program coordinator, in a statement. “The gift will have a tremendous impact on the lives of our students and their families for generations to come. By helping students with autism spectrum disorder have better access to and more easily navigate higher education, the SVAP scholarship will allow students to focus on their academic, social and vocational goals.”
