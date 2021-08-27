As colleges and universities across the country welcome back students this month, many are taking a hard line on safety now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available to all students and employees and has been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
While all area colleges and universities are offering certain exemptions and specific mitigation protocols for students who do not get the vaccine, many are taking a hard stand on making sure that information is turned in one way or another.
Bridgewater College has set a deadline of Aug. 31 for students who will not get vaccinated to turn in an exemption form. Sept. 14 is the deadline for students to be fully vaccinated.
Student who do not provide proof of either by the Sept. 14 deadline will be unenrolled from the college, said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications.
Students currently without either full vaccination or an exemption are not allowed on campus and would only be able to start classes after they’ve submitted the appropriate verification, Parkhurst said.
And the college is requiring stringent testing and masking guidelines for students who are not going to be vaccinated.
This year, all unvaccinated faculty, staff and students due to medical or religious exemptions will undergo COVID-19 surveillance testing three times a week, Parkhurst said. BC currently requires all students regardless of vaccination status to wear masks indoors.
The number of unvaccinated individuals is small, Parkhurst said. Enrollment at Bridgewater College for the 2021-22 school year is 1,500. Approximately 90% of students at Bridgewater College are vaccinated; 93% of faculty and staff are vaccinated, Parkhurst said.
About 150 students are seeking exemptions for religious or medical reasons.
James Madison University is setting deadlines and consequences for students to submit their vaccination status, waiver or assumption of risk form.
“Vaccinations are critical for us to have a safe, healthy environment, so students who have not provided this information prior to the start of classes will have a hold placed on their account on Aug. 12 and a $50 fine on Sept. 9,” according to the school’s website.
This applies to all undergraduate and graduate students on campus for any reason.
On-campus students will not be able to move into residence halls if they have not submitted their vaccine record or student assumption of risk waiver.
Students who have not submitted either of those documents had their JACard access turned off on Tuesday at noon, which removes their access to all university facilities and dining plans.
According to the university’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, only about 10% of students have failed to submit either an assumption of risk waiver or proof of vaccination. Of the 90% who have, 81% are partially or fully vaccinated.
The website does not include information about what is done to employees who have failed to turn in their documentation.
Almost 20% of employees have yet to turn in proof of vaccination or an assumption of risk form. Of the 80% who have, 79% are partially or fully vaccinated.
JMU students who do not get fully vaccinated will be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
According to Lauren Jefferson, director of communications for Eastern Mennonite University, penalties for students who do not get the vaccine are “not being considered at all.”
According to EMU’s website, notification of vaccination status will be required through EMU Health Services prior to the start of fall classes. Some services and activities may be unavailable to unvaccinated students.
