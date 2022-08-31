BROADWAY — Beards & Broads Axe Throwing Bar & Grill is a local venue for a popular activity with deep roots in the United States, among frontiersmen and logging communities.
Co-owner Kyle McQuillian, a lifelong ax-throwing enthusiast, said the sport has become popular among younger people in urban areas, but the activity is tied to community events such as the mountain man “rendezvous,” gatherings that continue in the present day and focus on primitive crafts and hobbies.
“For lack of a better word, it’s sort of your multicultural festival,” said McQuillian, who recently opened a new location for his business in Broadway.
When McQuillian came to brother-in-law Jay Roderick with an idea for a fun activity to bring to the Shenandoah Valley, it was only months until the two became co-owners of the first Beards & Broads Axe Throwing Bar & Grill, which opened as a brick-and-mortar spot on Evelyn Byrd Avenue in Harrisonburg in the fall of 2019.
Roderick, a native of Broadway and alumnus of Broadway High School, said he started Beards & Broads with Broadway in mind for the location after giving a commencement address at his alma mater and learning young people in the area and their families wanted more entertainment options.
“Through talking to the students and the faculty, a recurring theme was that there’s not a whole lot to do in the area other than hiking and outdoors,” McQuillian said about why the duo wanted to open a location in Broadway.
But Roderick and McQuillian decided to start in Harrisonburg, expanding from just a few ax-throwing lanes to include a menu of personal pizzas, loaded hot dogs, boneless chicken wings, chili cheesy bacon tater tots and more.
Returning to Roderick’s hometown, Beards & Broads Axe Throwing Bar & Grill added its second location in Broadway in a large warehouse-type space, and celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 13. With plans to expand to more locations, the Broadway ax-throwing bar and grill will serve as a “flagship,” or a model for future franchises, the owners said.
“Nothing really changed,” McQuillian said. “We know that the model works. We just needed to get it going. At the time, it wasn’t possible for us to come into Broadway, [and] we already had the spot in Harrisonburg.”
Not only a place to enjoy the finessed sport of ax-throwing, the Beards & Broads Broadway spot features a bigger menu than its Harrisonburg location.
The Broadway location has a large brick pizza oven for its menu that includes fresh-cooked pizzas on vegan dough in flavors like hot honey pepperoni, buffalo chicken, veggie and “build your own,” with the option to add a drizzle of ranch, barbecue, mango habanero or hot honey sauce to any pizza.
The pizza oven and open kitchen is surrounded by a bar area, which connects to a large open-air space with garage-style doors open during the grand opening celebration, while local country artist Spencer Hatcher and his band performed in the restaurant’s outdoor space.
The Broadway location’s extensive menu also has pasta dishes, including meatball marinara with penne pasta, and ricotta and mozzarella cheeses; paninis including The Pap, made with ham, provolone, bacon and mayo on freshly baked bread; jumbo loaded hot dogs; salads; boneless wings; tots; and seven flavors of fresh gelato — ice cream’s velvety Italian cousin.
In addition to the food, it has ax-throwing lanes for a group activity, or something to watch while munching on chili cheese tater tots and drinking a cold one.
Its bar features 12 draft beers, including Three Notch’d Brewing Co.’s sour Watermelon Gose and Pale Fire Brewing Co.’s Red Molly, an Irish red ale. The bar also offers wine by the glass along with canned cocktails, bottled beers, hard seltzers and more.
The name of the spot — open Wednesday through Sunday — refers to two types of axes that are thrown competitively, according to McQuillian.
An official World Axe Throwing League ax-throwing venue, according to its website, Beards & Broads has a blog with information on ax-throwing safety, the history of the sport and more. Additionally, staff members, called “axeperts,” teach safety and throwing technique, according to its website.
Roderick, a disabled U.S. Navy veteran, said the business highlights the importance of first responders, educators and veterans in the community through fundraisers and promotions.
In addition to axes, Beards & Broads in Broadway has darts, shuffleboard, foosball and a few other games, according to its website. On its Facebook page, the business reached out to followers to vote on upcoming offerings, which could include trivia or concerts.
“We always engage the community and talk and ask questions,” McQuillian said.
