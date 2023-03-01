DAYTON — A local agricultural nonprofit whose mission is to connect farmers with those less fortunate announced the expansion of its beef ministry.
At Rockingham Cooperative on Tuesday, Virginia secretary of agriculture and forestry Matt Lohr and representatives from the Farm Ministry announced the expansion of the Beef Ministry into 25 counties across Virginia and eastern Kentucky.
The expansion, officials said, was made possible by Culpeper Farmers Cooperative, Rockingham Cooperative and Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative. At a minimum, the contributions will provide 100 pounds of ground beef into each of the counties that the Beef Ministry plans to expand into.
"The cooperative system is like the backbone of agriculture in Virginia," said Jeff Patterson, president of the Rockingham Cooperative Board of Directors. "The beef distributed to people in need is like a bridge, which connects farmers with the local communities that we serve."
Harrisonburg Baptist Church Pastor Matt Winters spoke on the Beef Ministry's impacts and the work of Keith Turner, farm ministry founder and Rockingham Cooperative feed division manager.
Winters said the farming industry thrives when farmers have "intimate knowledge of their ecosystem," and successful farmers capitalize when they use their land to its capacity.
"What's beautiful about the agricultural industry is the farmer's ability to take intimate, unique land, with all its variables and intricacies, and produce food all over the world," he said.
The farm ministry serves as a conduit for farmers to families to offer a blessing, often through churches, "to empower lives and to instill hope," Winters said.
Lohr agreed.
"Those in agriculture are just known for reaching out and helping their fellow neighbors, and I've witnessed it thousands of times in my life," Lohr, a fifth-generation farmer and Mauzy native, said.
He noted that the product distributed to those in need is local, quality beef.
When areas in eastern Kentucky and southwestern Virginia flooded last year, Turner and the farm ministry did what they could to help those in need, Lohr said.
He compared the Beef Ministry's expansion to the story of Roger Bannister, a man who in 1954, cracked the barrier of running a sub-four-minute mile. Even doctors at the time said that it would be humanly impossible for someone to run a mile in under four minutes.
But Bannister did, and only seven weeks later, another person broke the barrier, Lohr recalled. Once it was deemed that it could be possible, more and more people over time began to run sub-four-minute miles. Society changed and adapted, and the same can be said for the farm and beef ministries, he said.
"When this program began several years ago, I'm sure there were many people that thought it was a nice thought, but certainly impossible that you could bring so many people together, so many companies, all willing to be able to donate time, donate products that help so many people in need," Lohr said. "And now today, as we announce another 21 counties in Virginia and four counties in Kentucky, and look towards being able to make this go even further, there's probably folks out there that say, 'Well it's a nice thought, but it really is impossible.
"But it's just like Roger Bannister's story, once it can happen and we believe that it can happen, then everyone responds accordingly and that's how we truly change things," Lohr continued.
Julie Williamson, president of the Culpeper Farmers' Cooperative board of directors, said she was pleased to take the endeavor over the mountain.
"This is an amazing thing, when we can be feeding our communities with the things that we are doing on our farm, and keeping it within our communities is so important," Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.