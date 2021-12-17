The first person you see when you walk into a school is sitting behind the desk in the office. Their voice is on the other end of the telephone when a parent calls with a question or concern. They are the ones who wave at kids, know their names when they walk into school, help them find where they need to be.
School secretaries are the face of the school, they are the front lines, the ones who know more about the workings of the school than most. And they know the importance of the assignment.
Donna Shifflett has been a secretary at John C. Myers since 2005, although she is in her 24th year in that role. Prior to joining the school division, Shifflett worked as an administrative assistant at a cable company.
She liked the admin worked, but realized she’d prefer something where she could be around kids, as well. Through her sister-in-law, Shifflett got an interview with Rockingham County Public Schools.
Every day, Shifflett makes sure to greet everyone who comes into the office, whether it’s a student or a parent, with a big smile, even if it is behind a mask.
“They can see the smile through my eyes,” Shifflett said. “I feel like they need to know that there is someone who truly cares about their child.”
One way Shifflett shows this is by knowing the names of all the students at John C. Myers and most of the parents’ names as well. It’s something she prides herself on.
She now has former students come through with their own kids. Shifflett said it makes her “feel old, but good.” Shifflett herself is a grandmother to a 2-year-old, who will eventually attend John C. Myers.
Since the pandemic, Shifflett said her job as changed some. She fields a lot more calls from parents worried their child has COVID-19 symptoms and what to do about that.
“It definitely is busier with COVID,” Shifflett said. “You just have to take extra precautions.”
One of those precautions is limiting parent access in schools, something that is disappointing but understandable to Theresa Whetzel, secretary at Plains Elementary School.
“They can come into the office but they can’t go into the school,” Whetzel said. “It’s sad because there are parents who like to come and eat with their child.”
Whetzel was a part-time attendance clerk for 11 years before taking the secretary position, which she’s had for an additional 11 years.
“I always treat people the way I want to be treated,” Whetzel said of her responsibility as a school secretary. “Customer service is very important. We are the face of the school. We are [a school’s] first impression for parents and community members.”
Whetzel said that even though students have their masks on at all times while in the school building, seeing their “smiles” is the best part of the job. She said you can tell by their eyes, how they walk into the office and from the tone of their voice that they are indeed smiling under the mask.
“Once this is over, I can’t wait to see their actual smiles,” Shifflett said.
For as long as River Bend Elementary School has been open, Billi Jo Morris has been there. Morris was first a computer lab assistant but has been a school secretary for the past six years, greeting students, parents and visitors.
The computer lab assistant job have summers off, which was nice when Morris’ own children were still in the house. But as they prepared to graduate, Morris decided it was time for a change and to become a 12-month employee.
“People who come through the door, I want to make sure they feel loved and cared for and that they know that their child is going to be in a safe environment,” Morris said.
When parents call in with a concern, which happens more frequently in the past few years given the pandemic, Morris said she, along with the additional two school secretaries, jump right in.
“I tell them ‘It’s all going to be OK,’” she said.
Being a secretary sometimes is about patting someone on the shoulder, if only virtually or over the fun, and putting their minds at ease. It’s not an easy job, but it’s an important and rewarding one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.