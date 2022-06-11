When Eleazar Espinoza Leal was in kindergarten in Rockingham County Public Schools, his older brother was a senior at Broadway High School. It was 2009, and now Espinoza Leal is as old as his brother was when he tragically died.
It shook Espinoza Leal’s family and it still weighs on him today when he thinks about his future and where life might take him.
“Hispanic teens, they always want to heal the wound that is still open,” Espinoza Leal said.
The Spotswood High School senior has a plan to make both himself, his family and his parents’ home of Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, proud. He’s planning to attend Blue Ridge Community College to get his associates degree in radiology. Espinoza Leal hopes to return to Santiago de Querétaro to get his certificate in radiology. Currently, residents have to travel up to four hours to get an X-ray, Espinoza Leal said.
Although he’s got big plans, Espinoza Leal said he’s kind of scared to leave high school. He entered Spotswood High School as a shy, unassuming kid, but with the encouragement of a few teachers and an accepting family and peer group, he has turned into a humble, yet wildly popular student.
Espinoza Leal credits his guidance counselor Kelly Brady with encouraging him to get involved his freshman year, joining clubs and sports. He joined competitive cheerleading at a time when it wasn’t seen as a gender-inclusive sport.
“I got booed for it at first,” he said.
But his coaches saw talent and told him to try out for varsity. After a few years of ups and downs, including competing during the pandemic without audiences but with masks, the cheer team made it to states this year.
Espinoza Leal said he found SHS to be a very welcoming and diverse school both as a Hispanic student and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
“I always knew I didn’t fit in with guys,” he said. “And I’ve known since kindergarten I was gay.”
It’s not something that is openly discussed in his home, he said. But Espinoza Leal said his parents know, and sometimes drop small comments of acknowledgement — enough to know he’s supported.
Espinoza Leal is exceedingly well liked by both his peers and his teachers. He was named Prom King by his peers, and was awarded the Brittany Lam/Kelly Cogsdale Character Counts Award as well as the Rotary Code of Ethics award by his teachers and his community. He is particularly proud of the latter.
“When his name was announced at prom the entire group of students went nuts,” said SHS Principal Robert Dansey. “He is one of the most respected students in the building.”
“There is a lot of support here for just being you,” Espinoza Leal said.
Espinoza Leal crossed the stage at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University along with 218 of his peers Friday night, becoming a graduate of Spotswood High School.
It will be a long time before the COVID-19 pandemic is not the focus of student speeches during graduations. The Class of 2022, like the two that came before it, and the ones that will follow, were shaped in many ways by the time that was spent learning at home, and the joy of returning to the classroom.
“We learned lessons, some of which were easier than others,” said Nomi Dua, senior class vice president. “We suffered and we succeeded ... no matter what we did, we made it here.”
Dua told her fellow seniors to thank the people who got them there — teachers, parents, friends, the RCPS IT department, but also themselves.
“You are the reason you are here today. You are the reason you are leaving stronger, smarter and better than you came in,” Dua said.
Senior Class President Charles Hale asked his peers in the audience to repeat a few things during his speech Friday night. “Do not forget who you are.” “Do not forget where you belong.” “Don’t forget who and what you love.”
“Wherever you are going, whatever you are pursing, whatever you are feeling, let us not forget,” Hale said.
